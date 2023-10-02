We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Today’s top stories are about: A robot that served up a less than satisfying ice cream sundae, a woman who found the wedding website of a man she’d been seeing, how Donald Trump Jr.’s attempt to mock Ron DeSantis for his makeup use backfired, and the perils of ‘Main Character Syndrome.’

After that, check out a truly wild One Dumb Conspiracy column from Mikael.

Next up is our inaugural Question of the Day, which will give you a chance to share your opinions about hot topics and see what your fellow web_crawlr readers think.

Catch you on the flip side,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A customer put $5 into an ice cream vending machine expecting to get soft serve with sprinkles in an upright cup. She got disaster instead.

A woman says that after dating a man for weeks, she found his wedding website and discovered that he’s engaged. “Men are trash” is right.

Donald Trump Jr. tried to mock Gov. Ron DeSantis for his makeup use, but social media users were quick to point out his father’s history with cosmetics.

‘Main Character Syndrome’ is a term that describes a confident, self-important person. Some are worried that this behavior may be unhealthy.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Vaccinated? Conspiracy theorists think you’ll turn into a zombie this week

Vaccinated? Conspiracy theorists think you'll turn into a zombie this week

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚘 How would you react if your car’s rear window shattered after using the defrost?

🎯 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that her workplace, Target, made her wait for two hours because no one was present to unlock the store. After waiting for such a long time, she says she decided to leave.

⌚ If you work an eight-hour day, chances are your state requires that your employer give you some form of beak every few hours and some personal meal time. But if that break comes right before you leave for the day, is it really a break?

🔪 Take a stab at the best slasher movies streaming right now.*

🗣️ A worker shared a piece of advice when you suspect co-workers are gossiping about you in another language.

🧼 In the past few years, an increasing number of stores have opted to put their products behind lock and key. Now a video has gone viral showing toothpaste and soap behind locked shelves at CVS.

🍟 In a viral video, a McDonald’s customer shared how she makes sure she has enough sauce for her nuggets when ordering from the drive-thru.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: How a cryptocurrency fortune crippled a deceased billionaire’s estate.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

WOULD YOU PURCHASE AI-GENERATED ART?

👋 Before you go

TikTok commenters are falsely claiming Wendy’s is using lab-grown chicken. While the chicken may not be lab-grown, a TikToker showed it does have a considerably different texture after being microwaved.

In a popular TikTok video, Aaron Taylor (@aarontaylor241) explained that his mom went to buy a chicken sandwich from Wendy’s earlier that day, and by the time she got around to eating it, she wanted to reheat it in the microwave.

Turns out that putting it in the microwave completely changed the texture of the chicken patty. “This is what it did,” Taylor says.

