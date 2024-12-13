An Amazon delivery driver on TikTok is confused. That’s because, he says, no matter what hour of the day he’s bringing packages to a person’s house, someone’s there.

His conclusion upon noticing this recurring trend: No one works. TikToker and Amazon worker @2kreactzzaired aired his grievances in a viral TikTok video that accrued over 185,000 views so far.

“Do y’all work, bro? Every single weekday when I pull up to somebody’s house, people are outside. People are doing [expletive] at their [expletive] home. At 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 1, 2, 3, 4. Do y’all [expletive] work? Does anybody work?” he asks.

What’s the reason?

Viewers pointed to remote work as the reason for the Amazon driver’s observation.

“I work from home. Leave me alone,” one viewer said.

“Yeah, it’s called ‘working from home,’” another echoed.

But this didn’t add up for others. “Then it’s traffic all day, everyday, where is everybody going?” another questioned. The Amazon driver agreed with this sentiment, replying, “Facts.”

“I’ll never understand why grocery stores are mobbed at 11AM on a Monday,” another said.

Rise of remote work

The TikToker’s incensed query may very well be answered by highlighting figures related to remote work in the U.S.

It’s no secret that the pandemic increased the popularity of remote work in the U.S.

StrongDM reports there are “now three times more remote jobs compared to 2020.” Time-tracking software company Everhour states there are 87% more remote jobs than there were before the pandemic.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amazon via email and 2k via TikTok comment for further information.

