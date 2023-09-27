‘Women on the internet are better than the FBI’: Woman finds the wedding website of the man she’s been dating

A woman says that after dating a man for weeks, she found his wedding website and discovered that he’s engaged.

In a TikTok posted on August 17, Ellen Smith (@ellenelizsmith) says that she “accidentally” found the wedding website of the man she’s been dating for six weeks on Google.

“Men are trash,” Smith wrote in her video’s caption. On Wednesday, Smith’s video had almost 415,000 views on TikTok.

In a follow up video, Smith shows the text messages that her now-ex sent her after she discovered that he was engaged: “You up?” and “I am Sorry.” and “I am assuming you hung up.” She confirms in the TikTok’s caption that she did, in fact, hang up on him.

Commenters on Smith’s viral videos shared their similar experiences—some of which made hers pale in comparison.

“I was talking to a guy who told me he was going home for a wedding,” one commenter wrote. “It was HIS wedding.”

“How about finding the wedding website of the man you’ve been dating for six YEARS,” another said.

“Not me finding the baby registry,” one commenter shared.

Others encouraged her to tell the man’s fiancee.

“Please tell the girl before she makes this a legal union,” a commenter urged. “You could save her a lot of money.”

“You have to tell her. She deserves to know,” another said. “TRUST ME, I KNOW.”

Some even said they’d been in the position of the girlfriend, who finds out their longtime boyfriend had another, secret relationship.

“It could be equally bad being the fiancée who was found by the gf through the wedding website,” a commenter confessed. “Ask me how I know.”

“Well I just had a baby last week,” another shared. “And found out my husband [also] has 2month old baby.”

Evidently, one man dating multiple women at once—unbeknownst to the women involved—is enough of a problem that some women have come up with solutions. One commenter said she Googles the name of anyone she’s dating with the words “wedding,” “baby,” and “arrest” before things get too serious.

Someone else mentioned “Are we dating the same guy?” Facebook groups, in which members share photos of the men they’re dating exclusively in order to see if any other women are dating them as well.

As for Smith, she’s continued to post and joke about the predicament on TikTok.

The Daily Dot reached out to Smith via TikTok.