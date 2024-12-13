‘Y’all better run’: Home Depot customers find $200 7.5-foot pre-lit Christmas tree for $79

If you haven’t put up a Christmas tree yet, you may want to check out this Home Depot deal before you do—if you can find it.

The advice comes from creator Hana Ritman (@hanaritman), who revealed her deal was secured at a Home Depot in Idaho Falls, Idaho. However, based on the Home Depot website, it could be available where you live. The video, posted on TikTok on Nov. 30, has generated more than 301,000 views as of this writing.

What Christmas tree is on sale?

With an on-screen caption imploring viewers, “Run don’t walk,” Ritman shows off the receipt proving the excellent deal as she and her husband are walking out of the Home Depot with their deeply-discounted artificial tree in a box in their shopping cart.

“Y’all better run to Home Depot,” she says to start the video. “We just got this tree that is normally $200, and we got it for $79.”

She adds, “And it looks super nice,” also praising the pre-lit Christmas tree for having a remote control for the lights.

What she doesn’t do in this video is specify which tree it is, only giving a brief glimpse of the short end of the box five seconds in, revealing it to be the 7.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Edgewater Pine Artificial Christmas Tree T11, which indeed appears on the Home Depot site at that low price. (The store closest to this author’s location says its supply is “limited” without further explanation of how limited.)

Ritman did make a follow-up video, far less trafficked than the original, where she acknowledges she didn’t say which tree in the original video, advising viewers who discovered that video to look for T11.

When should I put my tree up?

If a Christmas tree is part of your yearly ritual, know that the “right time” ranges from around Thanksgiving to just a few days before the holiday that has both religious and secular significance.

An article on the Today site noted that the first week in December is usually the most popular time. A Good Housekeeping article from the U.K. went further, noting, “While trees will generally go up anytime between 2 and 23 December, one in four will put up the tree and decorations bang-on 1 December, which is a considerable amount of us. Decorating seems to be getting pushed earlier and earlier, especially when you consider that, traditionally speaking, the tree was meant to go up on 22 December to mark the beginning of the Advent festivities.”

When should I take it down?

If you have a real Christmas tree, that could be indicated by what Today suggested, “When the tree says [it’s] time.” Falling needles, droopiness, or a musty smell are indicators that your tree is about to give up the ghost.

If it’s an artificial tree, it’s more contingent on when the spirit moves you. “According to the 2020 “Undeck the Halls” report by Neighbor, more than half of Americans won’t frown upon keeping decorations up past January 1,” reports Today. “You might start to get the side-eye from your neighbors at a certain point, though: 31% said decorations should come down by January 15, while 33% extended the deadline to February 1.”

Jan. 6, the Epiphany holiday associated with the three wise men bearing gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh—following from Twelfth Night on Jan. 5, which is what the popular carol “The 12 Days of Christmas” is all about—is also a logical endpoint.

(Per Today, the Neighbor report said 9% of respondents “wouldn’t mind if you kept your decorations up all year.”)

As with other Home Depot content on TikTok, some commenters came in to assert that the deals being reported on this particular Christmas tree aren’t really new or special.

“Last year I bought that same tree for $60 at Home Depot,” sniffed one.

“It was the same price last year,” someone else chimed in. “We got one too.”

“They have it every year for Black Friday,” said another. “We bought ours in 2010 and it’s still going strong. It’s losing a lot of needles now, but it’s totally worth buying.”

Someone else endorsed the purchase, saying, “We got it for BLACK FRIDAY and it’s huge and fluffy/full. GET IT!!! we paid $79.” That person added, after the follow-up video dropped, “Look for T11. It’s multicolored and white lights!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ritman via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message and to Home Depot via email.

