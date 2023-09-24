A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that her workplace, Target, made her wait for two hours because no one was present to unlock the store. After waiting for such a long time, she says she decided to leave.

In a video with over 418,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Daisy (@daisyymeerolling) shows herself standing outside a Target location.

“When no one shows up to open the store so u leave after 2 hours off waiting lol,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. In the comments section, Daisy says she had arrived at the store around 4am.

“I still dont know wat happened lol,” she states in the caption.

Daisy also notes in comments that she was compensated for the additional time and that she didn’t leave earlier because she “was having fun with [her] co-workers.”

Daisy isn’t the first to document this experience. Earlier this year, another Target worker shared the struggle of being forced to wait outside in the cold for their workplace to open.

Commenters under Daisy’s video said that this experience is all too common, though not limited to Target.

“This used to happen to me all that time like it wasn’t 4am and cold outside,” a user recalled.

“Waited 2 hours for my lead to show up at Jamba Juice so I left. She showed up 30 mins later and was calling me to come back,” another claimed. “F*ck outta here lol.”

“I used to work graveyard at Safeway & got locked out on my lunch break,” shared a third. “I had to call corporate to call the warehouse lead to let me in.”

That said, many users claim to have had this experience with Target specifically. One Redditor claimed that nobody showed up to open for their early morning shift, leading them to return home; they said they were paid for their time. Another user stated they were made to wait an hour and a half. They, too, were compensated.

On TikTok, some users offered explanations about how something like this could happen.

“Ooohh this was me once,” remembered a commenter. “My alarm didn’t go off and I was suppose to open the store at 5.”

“I crashed my car and my keys to the store were on my key ring and the tow truck driver took keys w him and I didn’t realize till next day trying to [open],” stated a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and Daisy via Instagram direct message.