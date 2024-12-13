‘They’re talking about spicy or classic’: Woman orders chicken tenders at Popeyes. Now she’s claiming workers are gatekeeping this ‘secret’ menu item

We’ve got your next Popeyes order covered, but you may have some difficulties getting it. This customer and others online vent about their favorite menu item and why it’s so hard to get.

After trying to place an order for a Popeyes item, this customer took to TikTok.

“Popeyes, what’s with y’all trying to hide the fact that y’all have blackened tenders? I was like, ‘Give me a five-piece tenders,’ and they’re talking about ‘spicy or classic?’ [Expletive], I want them blackened. Like, what are you talking about it? … Yeah, I want ’em fresh. Oh my God, they really act like it’s a menu secret. It’s on the menu,” said @lovelymo____.

The TikToker is correct. On the Popeyes website, there is an option to order blackened chicken tenders.

She’s not the only customer with issues getting the item

Turns out @lovelymo____ is not alone. Several people took to the comments to share their frustrations with trying to order Popeyes blackened tenders.

“I order them for pickup on the app and the employees either say they mysteriously never got my mobile order or when I show up they say ‘well you have to wait for those’ that’s why I ordered ahead!!” says one comment.

“I’ve never been able to get them at my local Popeyes. I ordered them on DoorDash and they gave me regular crispy,” says another comment.

“I was told they were being discontinued. If they have them in the freezer they can make them, but they can’t order them more once they are gone,” says another.

“This. I kept telling the register girl gov me what I ask for. She said ‘we no have that. We never had it’ I’m like I came yesterday for it. Let me speak to the manager’ the manager came thru !!!!!” shares a different customer.

The scarcity of this Popeyes item also has a Reddit thread where someone shared that they are able to get it easier at some locations than at others. The Daily Dot has previously reported on other Popeyes favorites, like their fries and how they should really come, according to an employee.

This video has 1 million views and over 100,000 comments.

What are Popeyes blackened chicken tenders?

According to a Popeyes press release about the Blackened Chicken Sandwich in 2023, the blackened chicken is “marinated for 12 hours, and perfectly seasoned with a delicious blend of Cajun spices.” From reviews online, the chicken is very flavorful and looks like it has spices rubbed all around the tenders.

While Popeyes has not released any official statement about the tenders, it seems that they are hard to get a hold of. Could they be on the verge of being discontinued? The Daily Dot has reached out to Popeyes for comment via email and to @lovelymo____ for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

