‘Should I be worried???’: Woman gets car from Enterprise. Then she notices date on NTB service sticker

New car prices are expensive enough to make anyone consider their options. Buying a rental car seems like a cheap alternative to a new vehicle. But is it worth the risk?

That’s what TikTok user TransLovingMama (@translovingmama) wondered after she noticed the oil change sticker on her Enterprise Rent-A-Car vehicle. It’s unclear if she rented or purchased the vehicle.

She posted her concerns in a video this Tuesday. So far the TikTok has 3,891 views.

“Should I be worried?” the on-screen text asks at the beginning of the video.

She tells her viewers, “This is why you never buy a used car that was a rental car.”

“Today is December 8, 2024,” she claims. She then shows the vehicle’s windshield maintenance sticker which states the car’s last oil change was on Dec. 4, 2023 at 17,446 miles.

“This is the last time, apparently, that the oil was serviced. Current mileage? 30,358,” she claims as she films the cars’ odometer reading.

“I have to drive this car from Oklahoma to Texas, around there, and back. I’m a little bit nervous. Should I be worried?” she asks. She then wonders whether she should call Enterprise.

“Do you think maybe they just didn’t change out the sticker?” she asks. Surely a year and 16,000 miles over is not—that’s not right, right? That’s not real.”

Cons of buying a used car

According to Enterprise’s website, it follows or exceeds “manufacturer guidelines for tire replacement and oil changes.”

However, that doesn’t mean TransLovingMama shouldn’t have any concerns over her used vehicle.

CarGurus.com states that “big rental companies usually sell vehicles at 25,000 to 40,000 miles.”

Her mileage of 30k+ is common for a rental. “And these miles tend to be hard-driven ones since they come from multiple drivers who may not be inclined to take good care of the car,” per CarGurus.

However, US News and World Report notes that rental cars “have been meticulously maintained — they have to be. A car that leaks oil or has bald tires is unable to be rented out.”

It may be that the sticker that raised the concern was simply not kept up to date. The Daily Dot has reached out to Enterprise via email for a statement.

What the viewers thought

At least one viewer stated they wouldn’t ever consider a bargain like buying from Enterprise.

“I would never buy a rental car” hydro (@hydro477) commented.

Several viewers stated that the maintenance sticker wouldn’t be a big worry for them.

“Those stickers aren’t always accurate, check the oil level and contact the salesperson to ask if they know the most recent change. if you’re still not sure, get an oil change to be on the safe side,” one noted.

Another viewer advised, “I’ve had my oil changed many times without changing the sticker because my mechanic kept track. either way, you always want to check the fluids (not just oil) before taking a trip or an extended drive.”

The Daily Dot reached out to TransLovingMama via TikTok comment and messenger for a statement.

