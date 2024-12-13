‘I demand an explanation’: Shopper demands answers after paying $300 and seeing state of new Coach bag, how it’s packaged

A Coach customer was left disappointed and dissatisfied after receiving a dinged-up bag in subpar packaging. And she isn’t alone.

Sarina (@queen.sarina) unboxed her new purchase on camera. But her excitement quickly waned when she realized something may have gone wrong in transit.

“Coach had the audacity to package things like this,” she said in a voiceover. “I’m actually very disappointed. I was super excited to open up my Coach package. And I come to find a plastic literal garbage bag coating the purse that I bought. That, mind you, the garbage bag itself is all torn up. So, obviously, go figure that the bag has scratches all over it, scuff marks.”

It’s unclear whether the scuff marks were already on the bag before it was shipped or if they were caused by the lack of adequate protection. But it’s certainly easy to see how the latter would be possible in this scenario.

“And honestly, I need an explanation, because what the hell is this? I spent $300 in total on Coach. And imagine being so excited, and then you finally come home to open your package, and you find this,” she told 121,000 viewers. “Very ew. Very not the quality that I usually get.”

“WTF IS THIS COACH?!! I demand an explanation. What type of packaging is this,” she added in the text overlay.

Is there a difference between Coach and Coach Outlet?

As viewers theorized why the packaging for Sarina’s purchase was so underwhelming, the topic of buying from Coach vs. a Coach Outlet came up again and again.

Although both stores sell authentic Coach products, many of the items sold at Coach Outlet are often manufactured specifically for outlet stores. There’s often a different logo, difference in hardware, and the quality of the items may vary. Meanwhile, products purchased directly from Coach are often from the current season and cost more money than outlet products.

They also come with the more familiar Coach-branded packaging. This led to a debate over whether Coach Outlet simply doesn’t package items as carefully.

“In the 30 years I have purchased Coach, I’m struggling to believe this is how a legit Coach order was mailed,” @_j_e_n_n_y_k_s_ wrote. “Even outlet purchases come with decent packaging?!”

“All my bags and wallets are from coach outlet, they’re always wrapped in foam and in plastic,” said @vallss17.

Even Sarina herself replied to a comment noting that she’s ordered from both Coach and Coach Outlet in the past. “And yes with coach you get a dust bag and box but coach outlet has never been shipped like this before at least to me,” she shared.

Problems with Coach Outlet orders

Despite many viewers agreeing with Sarina and saying their Coach Outlet orders had never shipped in packaging this flimsy, others disagreed. One commenter claimed that she’s been having issues with their packaging for the past two years. A history of complaints regarding outlet orders on the Coach subreddit suggests this is an ongoing issue for customers.

“It arrived today in a flimsy envelope!” u/saltstonecastle said of their Coach Outlet order back in September. “No shipping box, no tissue, no padding, just a thin crumpled yellow bubble envelope.”

“The sequin penn I ordered a few weeks back came in a squished brown envelope without padding but was okay. I just got another reserve bag today and the box was crushed and there was no padding,” u/meggsgoodmood wrote on the same post.

On Sarina’s post, experiences remained mixed.

“Mine came from the Outlet, both…boxed, bagged and protectors on the hardware,” @birdcrazymom recounted.

“I just posted a video on my packaging too,” @kenniaarenas said. “I was so irritated. Thankfully my items are fine but why are they being soo cheap.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sarina via TikTok comment and to Coach via email.

