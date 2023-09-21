‘That was $5’: Ice cream vending robot sabotages customer’s ice cream

A customer put $5 into an ice cream vending machine expecting to get soft serve with sprinkles in an upright cup. She got disaster instead.

TikTok user Ally (@_mercules) documented her dessert disaster in a video posted Wednesday. It has gotten over 518,000 views since. In it, Ally shows how a “Ghetto a** self serving ice cream machine” at what she called “Ventura Mall” (really, Pacific View Mall in Ventura, California) failed her and a friend.

The video starts with a cup moving through the ice cream dispensing machine on a small platform. Sprinkles are visible below the cup and on the platform’s edge, indicating a prior spill. The pair is also visible in the machine’s reflection, with one recording on a cellphone and the other looking on.

As the ice cream comes out of the nozzle, the cup tips on its side, spinning on the rotating part of the platform. The sprinkles already on the platform adhere to what little ice cream manages to stick to the cup.

Then, the ice cream platform moves over to the sprinkle nozzle, and sprinkles shoot out next to the bottom of the cup as the pair wails, “No!”

Finally, the machine unceremoniously deposits the ice cream in the collection area—upside down—as one of the women exclaims, “That was five bucks!”

They then note a sticker on the machine asking, “Problems?” with a number to call. (The Daily Dot called the number, but there was no answer, with a generic answering machine message coming on after the sixth ring.)

Commenters found humor in the customer’s predicament.

“I hope you’re hungry…. For nothing,” one quipped.

Another said, “I can’t stop laughing! It just got worse and worse!”

Someone else remarked, “The sprinkles should’ve been the first give away.”

Not dissuaded by the ice cream’s journey, one commenter said, “I know I would’ve eaten that too after.”

Another suggested, “Girl i would get that $5 back.”

Ally responded, “I texted the company and they said they would ‘work’ on my refund.”

The Daily Dot contacted Ally via TikTok comment for more information.