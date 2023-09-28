‘Um. Your dad wears more’: Trump Jr. mocked for dunking on clip of DeSantis applying makeup during debate

Donald Trump Jr. attempted to mock Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) following Wednesday’s Republican debate after the presidential candidate was filmed having makeup applied on stage. But users across social media were quick to remind the former president’s son of his father’s long history with cosmetics.

The video, seemingly taken by a cell phone when television cameras weren’t running, shows a woman applying makeup for DeSantis as those filming snicker. Trump Jr. shared the clip shortly after it appeared online and referred to the Florida governor as “Rhonda Santis,” an apparent jab meant to frame the politician as feminine.

Yet users on X were quick to bring up Trump and expressed shock at Trump. Jr’s lack of self-awareness.

“Um. Your dad wears more makeup than Cher,” one user responded.

“Because your Dad has never ever ever worn makeup on camera,” another said.

Many also began responding to the post with pictures of Trump’s face clearly covered in his signature orange makeup.

Trump Jr. was also accused of being disingenuous given that he is likely aware of how prevalent makeup is for men when making television appearances.

“You… you know your dad wears makeup when debating right? As a man who goes on tv a lot, Don Jr. Knows people where makeup on stage and on tv so you don’t look like a corpse because the lighting,” one user wrote.

Trump Jr.’s timing was seen as hilarious as well since former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson recently claimed the prior week that Trump had refused to wear a mask during the COVID pandemic primarily because he didn’t want it to smear his bronzer.

“Here, we have Don Jr. making a misogynistic joke about Ron DeSantis for wearing make-up during the debate,” one user stated. “Not only does his Dad wear excessive orange bronzer on his face *daily*, he refused to wear a mask during COVID because it ruined his make-up.”

The DeSantis makeup moment was just one of several viral incidents to come out of Wednesday’s debate.

The night had a rough start at Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney butchered the pronunciation of his co-host’s name—Univision anchor Ilia Calderón.

Attempts by presidential candidate Chris Christie to christen Trump as “Donald Duck” also fell flat.

Debate watchers were also grossed out after former Vice President Mike Pence decided to crack a joke about intimate relations with his wife.