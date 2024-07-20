We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Five Airbnb horror stories that have gone viral recently, a look at why conservatives are using a video of a cow to troll the Secret Service , a creepy telehealth worker who used a woman’s personal information to send her inappropriate messages , and why Marc Jacobs is crushing the social media game compared to other brands.

After that, we’ve got an edition of “Meme History” for you.

P.S. — Did you take our weekly news quiz yesterday? If not, there’s still time! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win our brand new “Sizzlin’ Scoops” shirt!

See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

These horror stories are wild .

➤READ MORE

🐄 VIRAL POLITICS

Why is this video of a cow on a roof being used to troll the Secret Service?

Conservatives are spreading a video of a cow on social media to mock the Secret Service after former President Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt.

➤READ MORE

A user on TikTok is calling out Teladoc Health after claiming that a customer service worker from the healthcare company used her personal information to contact her and send her inappropriate messages .

➤READ MORE

📱 BRANDS

Ranking the best Marc Jacobs collaborations with creators on TikTok

There are a lot of brands competing for consumers’ attention on social media right now, but no one is crushing the game quite like the Marc Jacobs social media team.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🤓 Meme History

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Thanks Obama

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💵 In a video with over 964,000 views, a Chili’s customer says the paying kiosk amount to customers “ now being forced to give 20% tips .”

🛒 A Walmart shopper went viral for saying he gets “attacked” within the aisles every single time he goes shopping.

🍳 Here’s the trick to making McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches better , according to a former executive chef for the fast food giant.

🚗 An internet user has sparked discussion after alleging that he caught a Nissan dealership violating the Truth in Lending Act .

🍰 A graphic designer is gaining traction on TikTok after posting a video showing his redesign of the Cheesecake Factory’s “unreadable” menu .

💺 In a viral video, an airplane passenger showed how she considered getting off the plane after hearing what the airline was offering to give up a seat.

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Best way to find your drink of the summer.