‘We can’t even have telehealth appointments’: Woman says Teladoc Health worker stole her contact info to DM her

A user on TikTok is calling out Teladoc Health after claiming that a customer service worker from the healthcare company used her personal information to contact her and send her inappropriate messages.

In a video with over 148,000 views, TikTok user Leanne (@capturingclouds) says that she was contacted by a man named Josh after reaching out to Teladoc Health to book an appointment.

“Josh decided that I sounded cute on the phone, saved my phone number, and hit me up on WhatsApp,” Leanne explains.

She says she even “got him to admit” to stealing her information in their chat.

Leanne says she’s reached out to Teladoc Health about the issue through several different platforms, but has yet to hear back. She does not feel the situation has been resolved, as she is uncertain whether or not he still works at the company given this action.

In the comments section, users expressed disappointment and disbelief about Leanne’s situation. Then again, many claimed that they had experienced something similar.

“Several years ago I ordered a carryout pizza, picked it up. Went home. A guy from the pizza place got my number and started messaging me,” detailed a user. “After that I didn’t order pizza for years. Only bought frozen.”

“This happened to me at a Wells Fargo once,” offered another. “They apologized for the breach of privacy but couldn’t tell me if they fired him or not to ‘protect his privacy.’”

“I had a dentist do that to me before and he had me scheduled to go under for wisdom tooth removal,” revealed a third.

In a follow-up video, Leanne offered more information about her situation.

“The guy was not a doctor; he was a customer service representative who was gathering my information for my appointment. So he had been helping me with, you know, all my information, my insurance stuff, and whatever,” she details. “So he pulled my phone number and was sending me inappropriate messages on WhatsApp that did pertain to my medical information.”

While Leanne says she has since been able to find the man’s personal information, she encouraged commenters and viewers not to reveal this information nor contact him.

However, she also claims that by using this personal information, she was able to learn that the man was allegedly arrested for indecency with a minor. The Daily Dot has not been able to confirm this.

“I sent that to Teladoc because now I’m wondering why this guy was hired into healthcare in the first place,” she says.

Since doing this, she says she’s been contacted by Teladoc’s VP of Privacy and Compliance, to whom she also shared this information.

“I filed a HIPAA complaint. I reached out to them and I’m in conversation. So these things…take time to process,” she shares. “I’m a little overwhelmed. Enraged is putting it lightly. And yeah, I don’t want you to dox this guy. I’m looking into a lawyer.”

Users in the comments section were incensed.

“The fact that he has that kind of record and working with Healthcare is terrifying,” stated a commenter.

“Lawyer up. You have a solid case & stop communicating with Teledoc,” wrote another. “Get your bag.”

“I’m genuinely concerned that if crossed that line, what other information did he try to access,” offered a third. “lawyer up!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Leanne via Instagram DM and Teladoc Health via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.