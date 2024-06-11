The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: A woman who went viral after claiming that a specific engagement ring was the reason she caught her boyfriend cheating , a Cybertruck owner sharing the five things he hates about the vehicle , an explainer on why a hot dog is called a “ glizzy ,” and a look back at the time people freaked out over Ice Spice not wearing makeup .

After that we’ve got a “One Good Thing” mini-column for you about a hack that could come in handy as summer approaches.

One woman says her friend was interested in having a Darry Ring for her engagement ring after hearing about this policy on TikTok and seeing what they had to offer— and it went woefully awry .

A Tesla Cybertruck owner shares the five things he hates the most about his new vehicle . His complaints range from the features to the attention it attracts in public.

It’s all glizzy? Always has been .

That time folks freaked out over Ice Spice without makeup

The Ice Spice no makeup photo went viral in 2023 after the rapper took a selfie with no makeup on. The difference between how she looks made-up vs. bare-faced kicked off a large number of social media posts , many of them misogynistic

Getting flies out of your house can feel impossible.

Leaving out wines and apple cider vinegar and smashing them with a fly swatter can feel like an endless battle. However, one self-proclaimed “DIY Guy” said there’s a way to stop flies from entering your home in the first place.



Recently, TikToker Daddybrownn (@daddybrownn) garnered over 2.9 million views when he shared how a sugar water fly trap placed outside will supposedly eliminate flies before they can infest your home.



Daddybrownn’s video is geared toward teaching viewers how to “make a solution that you can put outside of your door.”

According to him, this trap “should attract the flies to go there rather than coming in your house at all in the first place.”



So, how does it work ?

He shows viewers how to make a simple solution using “two parts water, one part sugar.”

🥤 A KFC customer bought a half-gallon of Dr. Pepper. He couldn’t believe how much it cost .

🚗 This car dealer says you shouldn’t buy a car in 2024. Here’s why .

🍫 A popular TikToker experienced a nightmare scenario while on a flight . She says she just finished her Snicker’s bar when a flight attendant hopped on the plane’s intercom to make an ill-timed announcement.

🗣️ There are some things you just don’t say—especially in a work environment. It seems like this restaurant manager, who interviewed a job candidate, didn’t get the memo or simply lacks basic politeness .

💎 T.J. Maxx is partially known for its hard-to-find hidden gems, such as viral and designer merchandise. One TikTok user revealed her latest discovery in the retailer’s jewelry section.

👂 A professional piercer issued a PSA about using the wrong name to ask for a specific piercing .

🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

HAVE YOU HEARD SOMEONE CALL A HOT DOG A ‘ GLIZZY ‘?

Since when do they announce book and movie release dates at the same time?!