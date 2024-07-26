‘Go get a Toyota Highlander’: Woman buys Chevy Traverse. It has to get towed back to the dealership twice in just 7 weeks

Scroll through enough new car videos on TikTok, and you’ll probably find mounting evidence to stay away from any car that isn’t a Honda, Acura, Lexus, or Toyota.

TikTokers are heaping a lot of hate on other auto manufacturers

For example, one auto technician called out Dodge engines for their purportedly poor manufacturing. He claimed they’re designed to make consumers keep coming in for costly repairs or buy a new vehicle entirely. Other technicians highlighted how they’re being “locked” out of running proper diagnostics for some Dodge vehicles, preventing them from making repairs.

However, another American automaker has also been getting torched on TikTok—General Motors (GM). Recently, the Daily Dot reported on a mechanic realizing that a client’s new Chevrolet is an absolute lemon. Then, there was a tech who was shocked to discover a 2024 Chevy Trax had a hole in its engine block for no reason.

Now, there’s even more Chevy slander to be found while scrolling through the popular social media application. Victoria Shaff (@victoria_shaff) uploaded a 10-second clip showing a tow truck carting away her brand-new Chevy Traverse from her driveway.

She writes in a text overlay, “Back to the dealer for the second time since purchasing 7 weeks ago.” The text is punctuated by a melting face emoji and a crying emoji. Shaff plays “There She Goes” by The La’s to mock the car’s inability to be driven despite being brand new, calling into question General Motors’ ability to produce reliable vehicles.

What do experts say about her car?

According to Consumer Reports, the Chevy Traverse isn’t expected to be as reliable as other new vehicles on the market. “We expect the 2024 Traverse will be less reliable than the average new car,” the outlet states. “This prediction is based on the previous Traverse, plus the Chevrolet brand scores.” The resource went on to cite issues with previous Chevrolet Traverse model years.

In June, GM Authority penned an article addressing transmission concerns across three of the manufacturer’s models: the Traverse, Blazer, and Trailblazer. The outlet writes that the “clutch backing plate” seems to be causing these vehicles’ issues. GM dealerships will cover repairs for this component until July 31, 2025. The outlet also notes that these problems only pertain to units that are in dealership inventories.

“According to Service Update N242446290 published in June 2024, certain 2024 Chevrolet Traverse, 2024 Chevy Traverse Limited, 2024 Chevy Blazer and 2024 Chevy Trailblazer units may have a condition in which the clutch backing plate retaining ring and/or the clutch piston retaining ring inside the transmission are of specification,” the website writes. “Vehicles affected with this condition will need a replacement of the clutch piston housing, performed at a GM dealership.”

This could mean that if you’re in the market for any of these cars, you may want to ascertain whether they were named in this Service Update and if the repairs have been conducted. Thoroughly test-driving the car and seeing if the transmission operates reliably when shifting, and maybe using this bit of information to argue for a bundled-in extended warranty through the dealership could also work to your benefit.

What do other drivers say?

A Facebook group dedicated to Chevrolet Traverse customers also detailed issues folks were having with new vehicles. One customer said they weren’t even able to get their 2024 Traverse to 1,000 miles before they had to tow it.

“Recently purchased a 2024 Traverse,” they wrote. “After driving 850 miles, it had to be towed back to the dealer as it would not go. Discovered there has been a transmission problem with some 2024s. Still at dealer being assessed so still in loaner. So please be aware of this if you also own one.”

Viewers slammed Chevrolet

Commenters thought there was a simpler solution: Don’t invest in an auto manufacturer that doesn’t have a stellar reputation for reliability.

One person simply penned, “Honda and Toyota.”

Someone else wrote that they were better off purchasing a Japanese domestic market variant vehicle in the same segment. “Go get a Toyota Highlander grand,” they said.

Shaff agreed that she was initially thinking about getting a Honda Pilot, too. “I honestly was debating between the traverse and the pilot. They are so nice!” she commented.

“I will only buy Honda & Toyota,” one viewer wrote.

Someone else said, “Trade it for a Highlander!!”

However, one viewer shared their belief that the problem lies with manufacturers packing newer vehicles with too much technology. “They don’t make cars like they used to,” they wrote. “Now they are just over complicated rolling computers.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chevrolet via email and Shaff via TikTok comment for further information.

