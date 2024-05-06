Salesman shows up during a tornado

Posted on May 6, 2024   Updated on May 6, 2024, 9:47 am CDT

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Today’s top stories are about: a door-to-door salesman trapped in the perfect storm (literally) of climate change and late-stage capitalism, the internet’s rejection of an NYPD video about student protests, Mitch McConnell getting dunked on for his comments about the election, and a dispatch from the AI revolution via a Wendy’s drive-thru

After that, check out Mikael’s ‘One Dumb Conspiracy’ column. 

⚡ Today in internet culture

🌪️ TO WORK OR NOT TO WORK, THAT IS THE QUESTION
‘Go home!’: Woman calls out Vivint salesman for coming to her door during tornado (updated)

“Was he selling tornado insurance??” one user asked in the comments

READ MORE

🚓 DIGITAL DISSENT
‘Is this a joke?’: NYPD video about ‘restoring order’ on college campuses panned online 

“This is so gross. Something I would expect to see from a banana republic or third world dictatorship,” an X user responded.

READ MORE

👊 POLITICAL PILE-ON
‘What a pathetic cop-out’: Mitch McConnell ruthlessly mocked after claiming he has little influence over outcome of 2024 election

McConnell also reiterated his endorsement of Trump.

READ MORE

🤖 HUMANS VS ROBOTS
‘At least it’s polite and friendly. I’ll take it!’: Viewers split after Wendy’s customer gives order to AI worker

“Dammm that AI took someone’s job at Wendy’s,” one user pointed out in the comments

READ MORE

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy 

By Mikael Thalen
Staff Reporter

Does this photo show P. Diddy, Trump, and Epstein with young women?
Does this photo show P. Diddy, Trump, and Epstein with young women?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍒 Chick-fil-A announced that a new, seasonal item would be finding its way to the chain’s menu: Cherry Berry drinks. But people are accusing the chain of false advertising

🙋 A Target worker posted a viral video saying she was forced to close the store by herself after her manager left mid-shift.

🚘 This Volvo driver has gone viral on TikTok after claiming that his car is “the safest car in the world,” sparking a debate in the comments.

✈️ People are very interested in this viral video where a woman shared how she paid just $21 to go to Australia and other trips overseas.

🥃 A well-known bartender on TikTik posted how to make a “real” Manhattan cocktail. Viewers say he got the recipe wrong.

🥫 This TikToker’s roundup of new food items available at Walmart has viewers excited for one thing in particular—a dupe of Raising Cane’s famous sauce.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services? 

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered. 

WOULD YOU RATHER ORDER FOOD FROM A HUMAN OR AN AI KIOSK?

There once was a time when the Chipotle burrito bowl was widely regarded as an efficient and high-value meal for folks on the go.

Now, many everyday customers complain about smaller portion sizes at higher prices. Some also suspect there is a difference between bowls ordered online vs. those made in-store under the watchful eye of the customer, separated by mere plexiglass.

One TikToker says she believes she found a way to ensure she receives a full bowl from Chipotle when ordering online—by putting her boyfriend’s name on it.

