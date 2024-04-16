‘I thought I ordered something wrong’: Chick-fil-A accused of false advertising with Cherry Berry spring drink

Earlier in the month, Chick-fil-A announced that a new, seasonal item would be finding its way to the chain’s menu: Cherry Berry drinks.

According to a press release from the company, the new flavors include Cherry Berry takes on flavors like Lemonade, Iced Tea, Frosted Lemonade, and “Sunjoy,” which is a mix of the chain’s lemonade and sweetened iced tea.

Response from customers has been largely positive. Some flavors have received glowing reviews from internet users, while others have been likened to cough syrup. A few internet users have even speculated that the drinks were released to distract customers from the company’s recently-announced change from No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) chicken to No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM) chicken.

Now, a further internet user has lodged a complaint against the chain restaurant, and this time, it has to do with its marketing practices.

In a video with over 637,000 views, TikTok user Savvy (@swiftsavvy) shows the promotional material Chick-fil-A is using to advertise the new beverages.

“Chick-fil-a, how are you gonna have this exact picture on the outside of your restaurant and on your website depicting your new Cherry Berry line in a, very clearly, being [in] a large cup, but you only sell it in a little shot glass,” she says.

Savvy then holds up a cup, which Chick-fil-A claims contains around 450 grams of product, per the company’s website.

“Like for us thirsty girls? This is gonna be gone in like 30 seconds flat, and you don’t have it in a large,” Savvy says.

“People in the comments say they have received bigger sizes but that could just be a restaurant error as some employees in the comments said they’re supposed to just come in one size,” Savvy explained in a conversation with the Daily Dot over TikTok DM. “And when I look it up, I only find people similarly questioning the one small size.”

In the comments section, users agreed with Savvy’s assessment of the drinks’ sizes.

“Agree. I thought I ordered something wrong and then it turns out there’s only this size,” said a user. “like why?”

“No because I was like oh maybe I didn’t click large…. IT WAS SOOOO GOOOD TOOO LIKE I NEED IT IN A LARGE,” declared another.

“Buy a gallon of it! Did that all the time when they did the watermelon mint drink,” suggested a third.

To conclude, Savvy asked that Chick-fil-A “either offer larger sizes or make sure employees are informing customers of the size when placing the order and not just when picking up.”

“I saw some people bought it with a meal and paid an up charge for a large meal (assuming they’d also receive a large drink as you typically do when you pay for the large meal),” she detailed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A via email.

