‘People are paying $1,400 to sit in the same seat’: Woman shares how she pays only $21 to go to Australia, other trips overseas

In January, a flight attendant warned viewers not to become one (an exception to this, she said, was Delta) due to the pay. But another TikTok user is arguing that the perks—specifically the discounts on airline tickets—make the job more than worth it.

TikToker Michelle (@anariesabroad) made a video lauding the job. However, she does work as a Delta employee, so it seems as if the airline lives up to its reputation of being a good employer.

But first, Michelle started her video by sharing the negatives of the job. “I’m sorry. I don’t know how else to convince you to apply to become a flight attendant,” she started in the video, which was viewed over 14,000 times. “This job is hard. The pay really sucks. Reserve life is crap, and it’s customer service.”

The silver lining of the job is getting discounts on airline tickets—like, heavily discounted. “I listed myself to go to Sydney, Australia next month. I only have to pay $21,” she said.

Michelle didn’t pay $21 for an economy ticket; she said she plans to fly first class for that cost. “Listed myself for first class,” she revealed.

Michelle said that it would have cost her $1,454 to fly economy on those same days if she was not a flight attendant. “People are paying $1,400 to sit in the same exact seat I’mma sit in?” she said.

“Same when I went to Korea and flew first class,” she said, sharing that it cost her $42 to fly from Detroit to Seoul, South Korea.

The content creator encouraged viewers to apply to become flight attendants to reap the same benefits.

She added in the caption of her video, “You can never make me hate this job.”

Viewers who say they are flight attendants agree with her.

“I’ll never leave. I have a year off to be with my newborn. This is the life plus he can fly for free already,” one viewer said.

“Seriously though! flying my family to japan for $50 each?? I’ll never leave,” a second concurred.

“Honestly, i love our job! it can be such a giant pain, we all know, but at the same time, i dont wanna go, i love it so much (most days lol),” a third commented.

Another commenter said they became a flight attendant just for the travel perks alone.

On its careers page, Delta touts all the benefits of the job. In addition to the discounts on Delta tickets, some of the travel perks also include discounts on car and hotel rentals.

