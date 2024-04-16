‘Their 3-point harness’: Volvo driver says he only pays $600 a month for ‘safest’ car in the world. Is it really?

A Volvo driver has gone viral on TikTok after claiming that his car is “the safest car in the world,” sparking a debate in the comments.

The video was posted on Mar. 17 by TikTok user @2020.xc60 and currently has over 1.6 million views and counting as of Monday.

It starts with a sweeping shot of a Volvo XC60’s interior, focusing on the steering wheel and dashboard before the TikToker flips to the selfie camera, revealing the backseat interior.

In addition to the footage is a text overlay that reads, “Having a $600 car payment because you wanted the safest car in the world.”

Since its posting, the video has received more than 1,650 comments from viewers, many of which shared their own perspectives.

One commenter wrote, “Sorry, but Tesla took the #1 Safety spot. great runner up tho!”

“Cyber truck is actually the safest. But oh boy do I love Volvo and Lincoln,” a second added.

“We drove a volvo xc90 but got a subaru ascent instead,” one more shared.

Volvo has long been synonymous with safety. Over the years, the Swedish automaker has built a well-earned reputation for producing some of the safest cars on the road and is credited for inventing and releasing the patent for the 3-point seatbelt. But is the Volvo XC60 truly at the top of the pile when it comes to automotive safety in 2024?

According to Car and Driver, “The XC60 received a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and snagged a Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS).”

The article further states, “Volvo’s commitment to safety is evident in the XC60, with driver-assistance features such as automated emergency braking and lane-keeping assist made standard across the range.”

Based on the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) official “2024 top safety picks” the XC60 doesn’t make the cut this year, although it’s worth noting that it featured in 2023.

However, the 2024 list is not without any Volvo vehicles, with the Volvo XC90 picking up a “top safety award.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @2020.xc60 via TikTok comment.

