‘I am extremely happy driving my 2007 Lexus with no CarPlay’: Viewers divided after driver says having car payments is better than driving a beater

A car salesperson who suffered the temporary indignity of driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma declared, “You guys could never make me drive a beater.” But that’s leading to some debate over her preferred mode of car ownership: Making monthly car payments.

The video sparking debate comes from creator Ash (@ashxautos), who bills herself as “your fave car sales girl.” Her video on preferring car payments has drawn nearly 70,000 views since going up on Friday.

After making her opening declaration about driving a beater, she said, “100% I would take a car payment over buying a $5,000, $10,000 car [in] cash any day of the week.”

She then shared, “I’m driving my dad’s 2015 Tacoma. I’m getting some work done on it. Nice car. Nice, solid, reliable car.”

But then, she revealed one of the annoyances that comes with a car that’s almost a decade old. “I don’t want to have to go in my bag and dig for my keys to unlock the door and then start the car,” she said. “Don’t want to do it.”

She then also talked about the increased guesswork involved with older cars as they run low on gas. “There is no little computer that tells me how many miles I can drive until I run out of gas,” she opined. “It’s just little lines that keep going down.”

She also said that without Apple CarPlay, she has to actually pull out her phone to see who has texted her when she gets a text, something she acknowledges in her video’s caption is a case of “first world problems.”

“You guys keep pushing this narrative of, ‘If you have a car payment, you can’t afford the car; buy a beater,'” she said, before saying that her preference for new cars isn’t “the car saleswoman talking in me.”

“Some people spend a lot of time in their cars and they want to drive a new car,” she insisted. “There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Is buying a used car better?

CNBC, in a January article laying out the pros and cons of being used cars and new cars, eventually equivocated, “When it comes to the choice between buying a new or used car, there’s no universal right option. What’s best for you depends on your needs and preferences.”

“On the one hand,” it argued, “if affordability is a crucial aspect for you, a used vehicle might be a better choice. The majority of costs will be lower, starting with the purchase price and ending with insurance.”

However, “a new car can offer more advanced technology and safety features. Besides, you’ll be able to customize it, eliminating the need to search for a used car that fits your wants and needs. Note, however, that if you tend to change cars every couple of years to drive the latest model, leasing might also be a valid option for you.”

Viewers share their thoughts

Ash’s TikTok viewers had opinions and shared them in the comments section.

“If you have a car payment in this market, you are cooked,” one argued.

Another said, “Car payments is a way to stay poor. I’m buying a good used car.”

One wrote, “I grew up wealthy and I am extremely happy driving my 2007 lexus with no carplay and all those software features.”

But someone else countered, “Honestly, maintenance and repairs on some beaters can cost as much or more than a note with the following concerns of which part(s) fails next.”

Finally, one maintained, “Nothing wrong with car payment if you can afford it.. nothing is wrong with a beater if you can’t afford a new car. Stay within YOUR budget.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.