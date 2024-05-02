‘Is this a joke?’: NYPD video about ‘restoring order’ on college campuses panned online

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is receiving criticism online after releasing a video detailing their efforts on Tuesday evening to dismantle protests in support of Palestinian liberation at Columbia University and City College. The action by NYPD saw nearly 300 people arrested in a manner that protestors argued was profoundly unsafe.

The NYPD’s video aimed to push back on complaints regarding their conduct, which included using force on student protestors, by providing “an inside look” at the planning that went into breaking up the protest encampments and removing students who had barricaded themselves inside.

“Let’s take an inside look at how your @NYPDnews officers safely & professionally restored order at @Columbia & @CityCollegeNY yesterday, after school officials requested our assistance in dispersing unlawful encampments on their campuses & persons barricaded inside their buildings,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry wrote in a tweet.

Let’s take an inside look at how your @NYPDnews officers safely & professionally restored order at @Columbia & @CityCollegeNY yesterday, after school officials requested our assistance in dispersing unlawful encampments on their campuses & persons barricaded inside their… pic.twitter.com/phuMFzCkGv — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) May 1, 2024

The video—which was accompanied by dramatic music and sound affects—shows police authorities analyzing footage of protestors on Columbia University’s campus and discussing how to enter barricaded buildings. In the video, Daughtry told cameras that the University’s encampment “reeks” before threatening protestors.

“If you’re thinking about setting up tents anyplace else in this city, think again,” Daughtry said. “Because colleges will reach out to us and we’ll come there and we’ll shock you, take you to jail. Like we did over here.”

In his tweet about the video, Daughtry also said that being a police officer is “a thankless job.”

“It is important that we recognize their great work,” Daughtry added. “We will always protect the right to peaceful protest. Public safety is, & forever will be, our top priority.”

As reported by TIME, NYPD “ripped apart” protestors, pushed them onto the ground, and “flung chairs and trash cans” during their arrests.

“I felt totally helpless at that point… it was quite horrific,” Avila Chevalier, a Columbia alum who was on campus at on Tuesday with student protestors, told TIME. “There was nothing calm or organized about the situation.”

Chevalier also said she now has bruises on her arms and legs.

Many of the replies to the NYPD’s tweet referenced the force officers used on protestors.

“This is so gross. Something I would expect to see from a banana republic or third world dictatorship,” an X user responded. “It’s also just unprofessional; your job is to protect the public, not to put out theatrical trailers trying to virtue signal above protestors with a legitimate moral cause.”

“NY Police VIOLATED not only the Columbia University protestors’ free speech and protest rights against Israel’s genocide, but acted to silence and throttle the student and public conscience of America,” another user wrote.

“You will always protect the right to peaceful protest by hitting peaceful student protestors with batons, slamming their heads against concrete, tearing off women’s hijab, and any other violent things you can do,” an X user replied. “Thanks but no thanks, N.Y.P.D.”

Others asked Daughtry if the video was a joke.

“Is this a joke? The reason it is thankless is that it was disgraceful,” an X user replied. “The Police don’t belong there and should have never been asked to come in the first place.”

“Is this a parody account?” an X user wrote.

The NYPD will maintain a presence on Columbia’s campus until May 17. CBS reported that some Columbia and City College protestors migrated to One Police Plaza to support those arrested—and plan to cheer when they were released.

