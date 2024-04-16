‘Walmart’s about to put Raising Cane’s out of business’: Shopper finds Great Value dupe for Raising Cane’s sauce. Is it worth it?

A TikToker’s roundup of new food items available at Walmart has viewers excited for one thing in particular—a dupe of Raising Cane’s famous sauce.

Morgan (@morganchompz) drew attention to the product this week in a video that’s garnered over 750,000 views.

“It’s official. Great Value now has their own version of Raising Cane’s iconic Cane’s sauce,” she said, referencing the big-box store’s own brand. “This is Walmart’s new Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce, and it’s supposed to be like Raising Cane’s popular fry-like peppery sauce.”

The fast-casual chain’s sauce is highly beloved by many. Fans have swapped recipes for homemade copycats online, and a TikToker went viral for sharing what he insinuated to be the real deal just last December.

So it’s no surprise that people in Morgan’s comments were excited to hear that Walmart had finally bottled up a dupe of their own to sell at a sub-$3 price point. And some had even tried it already themselves.

“I am obsessed with the chicken finger sauce. I use it on everything,” wrote @chrissmith1996. “I think it tastes 100% identical to canes.”

“Walmart has come a long way with the food quality,” @kimberlymorris573 noted, while @zoegautreaux_ added, “I cannot wait for you to review the Canes sauce dupe!!! I hope it’s good.”

Not long after, Morgan did just that. Testing out the Great Value Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce with both chicken fingers and tater tots, she proclaimed it to be exactly what people were hoping.

“It’s totally got that fry sauce-like flavor, but with a little bit of tang and that exact same level of pepper. It’s very peppery, but that’s how Cane’s sauce is,” she said. “In my mind, there is no doubt about it—this is Cane’s sauce.”

Her only caveat was that it might not be the exact same consistency, although she noted that might change once she refrigerated it—something for anyone running out to grab the sauce for themselves to consider.

“Walmart’s about to put Raising Cane’s out of business with this one,” she added.

