‘I don’t even know how to process returns dawg’: Target worker forced to work entire store alone after manager leaves at 3pm

A Target worker posted a viral video saying she was forced to close the store by herself after her manager left mid-shift.

Ket (@ketaminelorde) has reached over 277,000 views and 45,000 likes on her video by Tuesday. Ket added an on-screen caption on her video explaining, “I’ve only been here 2 months and unexpectedly had to close the entire store nearly alone. Morning manager left at 3pm and nobody else ever came.”

From inside Target, Ket starts her video saying, “there is literally only four people working right now and I’m gonna somehow have to close out 24 registers … guest services, and self checkout.”

“I’m like one of the only people that knows how to do it,” she adds, “There’s still no manager, I’m gonna have to close the store by myself.”

The next clip shows Ket moving through the store with an on-screen caption that says, “It’s happening whether I like it or not.”

Next she records from behind the guest services counter and said there was “one rude person complaining about how no one is helping her (there’s literally 4 people here).”

“32 registers to close,” she updates.

Ket added another on-screen caption to her original clip saying that there were actually closer to 50 registers “when including tech, pizzahut, starbucks and CVS registers.”

The clip after is a picture Ket took of herself in the backroom of Target with the caption, “Help.”

“Standing on business,” she adds. “I don’t wanna be here anymore. I’m frightened. I miss my mother.”

Then Ket records herself using the walkie-talkie to talk to one of the four co-workers that were at the store with her that day. “Hey, you went on your 15 minute break about 30 minutes ago, where are you? I need you up here please,” she says.

She added another caption explaining that the co-worker in question didn’t “come back for another 15 minutes after this.”

At 11:12pm, Ket took a photo of herself with a time-stamp and the caption, “Pls never again.”

At 11:40pm Ket finally closed the store. “I came. I saw. I conquered,” she wrote. “Get to come back here for a shift at 7am tomorrow … yay!”

Ket captioned her video, “Honestly would say I did a stellar job considering I wasn’t prepared or warned for this.”

One viewer told Ket they had a similar experience closing Target after a shift. “I was the team lead of the Starbucks inside the target and one day they told me I was closing the whole damn store I was like???? I don’t even know how to process returns dawg.”

“As a former target employee.. this doesn’t surprise me whatsoever,” another says.

One viewer told Ket, “please tell me you got some sort of compensation.”

“Nothing extra, no,” Ket responds.

Another says, “One target I worked at, 3 days in I was doing manager duties that I wasn’t trained for, just told that’s what I needed to do … target is a mess.”

“I’ve had a total of 15-30 minutes of hands-on training. Everything else had to figure out by myself ,” Ket responds.

In recent headlines, a former Target worker also exposed how the store has no designated jobs, but requires employees to work them all.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ket via TikTok DM and Target via email.