‘Go home!’: Woman calls out Vivint salesman for coming to her door during tornado

Viewers were baffled by a home security salesman’s dedication in the middle of a tornado warning, caught on camera by an equally stunned TikToker whose home he arrived at.

“Go somewhere, we’re in cover,” user Ms SoSo (@mssoso81) can be heard shouting over the wind and sirens in the viral video, which has been viewed 6.2 million times since it was first posted on Saturday.

A sudden and violent tornado outbreak triggered 42 tornado warnings across central Nebraska and Iowa on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. In Omaha, Nebraska, where Ms SoSo’s home is located, two tornadoes touched down in the late afternoon, both rated EF-3.

In the video, the Vivint salesman can be seen waving from the front walk, hesitant to leave after Ms SoSo explained that a tornado was coming. He can be heard asking her if she will be OK, to which she responds affirmatively. He then took off nonchalantly on a hoverboard, to her shock.

“You can’t make this sh*t up,” Ms SoSo narrated from behind her front door, panning the camera as the salesman traveled up the road, cellphone in hand.

Viewers were torn between horror and amusement at the situation, with some likening it to an episode of Black Mirror or a Jordan Peele movie, while others compared the salesman to the Vault-Tec representative from the Fallout 4 video game.

“I just came from a video where the guys whole house was destroyed but the vivint security system was untouched and still working,” @tobierinle shared.

“I cannot imagine sitting in my bathtub, shaking in my d*mn boots & I hear knocking. I hope he gets a raise though. Sales is not easy,” @brianaisspecial joked.

Some viewers expressed concern for the salesman, speculating that his hesitation on the driveway might have been out of hope that he would be let into the house to take cover from the storm. “I bet he was so stressed out. Now I can’t stop thinking about him,” one wrote.

“Might be against policy, he didn’t want to get fired,” another guessed as to why the salesman didn’t ask to come inside.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ms SoSo via Instagram direct message and to Vivint via email for more information.

