Today’s top stories are about: a woman who captured police pretending to be DoorDash drivers on her Ring doorbell, the backlash against Joe Biden’s decision to ban TikTok and not call for a ceasefire in Gaza, the Taco Bell workers who refused to give hungry customers their late-night order , and Chris Brown’s terrible tipping etiquette .

Many wondered if the deception was even legal .

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed a TikTok ban into law . Many say they’d rather Biden have called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Taco Bell is never better than it is in the middle of the night after a drunk outing— if you can actually get it .

“Color me shocked,” one commenter wrote .

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🌮 Taco Bell worker and popular creator Caleb Lennon (@caleb_lennon) has shared yet another tale from the pages of his Live Mas storybook. This time, he warns that he fell for a delivery order scam —and that gave viewers some ideas.

👩‍🦰 This salon customer posted a viral video after a hair appointment, saying her hairdresser made her hair darker when she wanted to go blond . The stylist reportedly said there was nothing she could do after the client asked her to fix it.

🚘 A Toyota customer posted a viral video after going to the dealership to get an inspection. She says the dealer tried to scam her out of $189 .

😱 Internet pile-ons can be tough, but one case of mistaken identity took things way too far for a TikToker named Lauren.

💸 Scoring a good deal while out thrifting can be a real rush for serious shoppers. But don’t forget to double-check those prices —sometimes a low dollar price point isn’t the steal it claims to be.

🍴 A server went viral on TikTok after blasting restaurant patrons who choose not to include their young kids as part of their reservation.

🎮 From the Daily Dot archive: From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites .

A Walmart customer put the store on blast after she received a custom cake with her instructions written in frosting on the confection.

Peyton Chimack (@peychimack) posted her complaint to TikTok, along with photographic evidence of the cake she received.

Using the image carousel feature, Peyton first displays an image of the cake she used as inspiration for her own cake’s design. The cake has white frosting, along with black ribbons and the word “thirty,” written in black frosting.

In the text overlay, Chimack clarifies her instructions to the bakery.

“I asked for the writing to be small, cursive, and in the middle of the cake,” she says.

However, the simple instructions seem to have been misinterpreted by the cake decorator.

