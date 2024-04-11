‘These people made a reservation for 2 people’: Server slams customers who make reservations but don’t include their kids as ‘people’

A server went viral on TikTok after blasting restaurant patrons who choose not to include their young kids as part of their reservation.

Kaylo Laverty (@kaylo.laverty.designs), who said she’s worked as a server and bartender for roughly ten years, recently posted a video questioning this phenomenon. Her TikTok was stitched from another video (posted by another server) that complained about the same thing. As of Thursday morning, Laverty’s had amassed over 294,400 views.

“Dude I’ve been a server/bartender for 10 yrs and I genuinely didn’t know people did this crap,” Laverty wrote in the text overlay.

Laverty says the issue was brought to her attention after a family of four recently visited her workplace. The party, she says, included two adults and two kids—who were around 10 years old. But instead of making a reservation for four, the parents only counted two people as present.

“I kind of understand, maybe, a baby,” Laverty says. “But I work at a smaller restaurant. And if you make a reservation for two, we’re going to sit you at a smaller table.”

With the family, however, Laverty says that her restaurant wasn’t able to accommodate them.

“These people made a reservation for two people,” Laverty reiterates. And because her restaurant was busy that day, the family got turned away.

As a server and bartender, Laverty says she usually doesn’t deal with these types of guests. Still, she notes that this is a somewhat common phenomenon in the restaurant industry.

And her manager apparently agreed.

“Me and my manager were talking about this the other day,” Laverty says in the clip. She remembers her manager later telling her that “it’ll be a cold day in hell whenever people start counting their children as people.”

“It blew my f*cking mind,” Laverty says.

Laverty certainly isn’t the first restaurant worker to complain about unsavory guests. In 2023, another server made a video poking fun at adults who order off the kid’s menu but still expect adult-sized portions. Another former server, in January, raked in views after making a video where he called out several worker pet peeves.

In the comments of Laverty’s video, many servers agreed this was a common occurrence.

“It’s happened where I work,” one worker confirmed. “They made a reservation for 8 and 12 show up because they didn’t count the kids.”

“We had to limit the amount of people in my store in 2020,” another added. “The amount of times I had to explain that children do in fact count as people was unreal.”

“Some people exist like it’s their first day on the planet,” a third commenter quipped.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Laverty via TikTok comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.