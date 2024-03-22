‘It’s just sitting there’: Viewers divided after customer orders Taco Bell at 3am and workers hold their food ‘hostage’

Taco Bell is never better than it is in the middle of the night after a drunk outing—if you can actually get it.

TikToker Warren Manegan (@warrenmaneganvlogs) recently documented his journey trying to grab Taco Bell at 3 am with two of his friends when they found themselves locked in a standoff with workers who didn’t want to give them their food.

If you’ve ever dealt with a fast food place at such a late hour, you may already know where this is going. The three walked over to Taco Bell after leaving a club and placing an order for pickup online. But, as is the case with many of these places, it appears their dining area closes at a more reasonable hour of the night, while the drive-thru remains open.

But Manegan and his friends didn’t have a car. And they could see their bag of food just sitting on the counter.

“I just ordered it in the only way I could,” one of his friends explains to a worker who comes to the door.

Other people are standing around the entrance as well, with one claiming to have been waiting two hours—although it isn’t clear whether that was just an exaggeration for effect.

“There are like nine bags of food over there that I’m sure that our names are on,” the friend talking to the employee says.

“Yeah, we’re busy now, that’s why,” she replies.

“But you could be less busy if you handed us the food that’s sitting there,” he counters.

Despite confirming that they aren’t supposed to pick up their food from that door, the employees do eventually hand them a bag of Taco Bell.

Although filming fast-food workers just trying to do their jobs has become a point of contention on the internet, a number of Mangean’s viewers were on the side of the drunk guys just wanting some tacos—a relatable experience for many.

“U were too nice i would’ve been livid,” wrote one commenter.

“You guys should have walked through the drive thru & ask for your order lol,” another suggested.

But others pointed out the workers were likely just following the rules, with one fast food employee in the comments saying, “Our managers threaten to fire us if we give food through the door when it’s just drive-thru.”

“Normally after a certain time, fast food places close the lobby doors,” another user explained. “Even with long lines, DoorDash drivers & pickup orders have to go through drive-thru. it’s a safety issue as well.”

The video ends with Manegan’s phone getting run over by the Uber coming to pick them up, which does point to an obvious solution that probably would have been easier for everyone involved. Why didn’t they just go through the drive-thru after getting in the Uber?

The Daily Dot has reached out to Manegan via TikTok comment and Taco Bell via email.

