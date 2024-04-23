The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: A Taco Bell customer who went viral for showing a jaw-dropping order fail , why lyrics in one of the songs on Taylor Swift’s new album are dividing people online, President Joe Biden getting mocked for claiming his uncle was eaten by cannibals , and a couple saying they were almost “killed” after a simple tire rotation on their car.

One customer documented the taco disaster in a viral video and many others thought there was one main reason why the worker made such an egregious error: They were stoned into oblivion.

Taylor Swift lyric about wishing she was alive in the 1830s divides viewers

Taylor Swift’s song “I Hate It Here ” from her newly released album The Tortured Poets Department seems to have rubbed people the wrong way .

President Joe Biden suggested that his uncle was eaten by cannibals in New Guinea after his plane was shot down in 1944. The outlandish claim is not supported by military records—which show the plane was lost over the Pacific—and is being widely mocked online.

A user on TikTok is calling out Firestone Complete Auto Care after alleging that a “simple” tire rotation led to an incident that could have had fatal consequences .

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

‘Absolutely horrifying’: Tennessee bill punishing adults who give minors gender-affirming care faces backlash

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our Senior Reporter Tricia Crimmins explains the legislation that is captivating the internet in her "Digital Democracy" column.

🚗 This former Chick-fil-A worker says she once passed out at a drive thru because her boss wasn’t looking out for her.

🍸 A customer is calling out cocktail menus with drinks that start at $18 .

📦 Viewers are urging a New York City woman to press charges after she detailed her harrowing experience with a local moving company.

🍦 Earlier this month, a user on TikTok went viral after alleging that their Carvel ice cream cake failed to melt after being left in the trash for a full day. Now, another user is claiming to have had a similar experience with a frozen delight.

💸 Working in customer-facing jobs like restaurants where tipping is common, servers have learned to keep an eye on their tips. A Texas Roadhouse waitress says she believes an adult male customer took the $20 tip left for her by someone he was dining with when she went to the bathroom.

🥞 Viewers are accusing a McDonald’s worker of skimming after she allegedly overcharged a customer for her breakfast order.

😱 From the Daily Dot archive: For influencers, online stalking is a real-life threat .

A couple booked a queen room for their getaway but claims the hotel staff gave them a room with two single beds when they saw two women checking in together.

TikTok user Alexa (@alexasearthh) received 2.7 million views on a short video of her and her partner looking at each with a bemused expression while sitting on two separate single beds in a hotel room. The two laugh and embrace at the absurdity of their situation.

This viral video was then stitched by professional wedding photographer Violet Cristina Photo (@violetcristinaphoto), who says that this isn’t an uncommon misunderstanding and proceeds to share another story.

