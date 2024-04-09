‘It’s not ice cream’: Woman questions Drumstick ice cream after it never melted

Earlier this month, a user on TikTok went viral after alleging that their Carvel ice cream cake failed to melt after being left in the trash for a full day.

Now, another user is claiming to have had a similar experience with a frozen delight.

According to TikTok user @just4funsiez0, she had recently seen a video in which someone claimed that the “ice cream” in a Drumstick, a frozen treat made by Nestlé, does not melt.

While the TikToker’s original reaction was finding the claim “ridiculous,” she says that she placed a Drumstick ice cream into her sink the night prior—only to find that it hadn’t melted in the morning.

“Look at this,” she says, showing the dessert’s whipped cream-like consistency. “It hasn’t melted like a regular ice cream…It did get soft, but it definitely didn’t melt.”

As noted by HuffPost, this phenomenon is not uncommon in the world of frozen treats. An article by Suzy Strutner documents multiple cases in which eaters have made similar claims, often reacting in a manner comparable to the TikToker’s video.

To see what was going on, Strutner contacted Australian grocery chain Coles.

“Our ice cream sandwiches make use of very simple, commonly-used food techniques that help slow the melting process,” a spokesperson for Coles told HuffPost. ”…This technique includes adding thickener to the cream, creating a honeycomb-like structure which helps to slow the melting process. When the product starts to melt and liquid evaporates, you are left with what appears as foam.”

Strutner goes on to note that desserts like Drumstick use a variety of thickeners, stabilizers, and emulsifiers to hold their shape, which can impact the treat’s ability to melt.

Commenters were quick to share their thoughts on this idea.

“Read the box closely and you will find it’s not ice cream. It’s ‘frozen desert,’” explained a user. This is true; while the product’s website is “IceCream.com,” the treat itself is listed as a “Frozen Dairy Dessert Cone.”

“It’s been that way for years with cheap ice cream,” offered another.

“I dropped my sherbet, ice cream cone the other day, and same thing happened. It didn’t melt,” detailed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nestlé via email and @just4funsiez0 via TikTok comment.

