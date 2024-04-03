‘Unacceptable’: Couple says Firestone Complete Auto Care almost ‘killed’ them during ‘simple’ tire rotation

A user on TikTok is calling out Firestone Complete Auto Care after alleging that a “simple” tire rotation led to an incident that could have had fatal consequences.

According to TikTok user Osama (@elwess13), he had received a tire rotation from Firestone Complete Auto Care and began to drive. However, soon after leaving the auto repair shop, he began to experience “some heavy rattling.”

“It slowly got worse,” he explains in the clip.

After driving from “Albuquerque to [the] Grand Canyon, then Phoenix, Arizona,” he pulled off at a motel and looked at his wheels. To his surprise, they were severely damaged.

“Two of the studs completely broke off,” he details. “These three were loose, and the rear ones were loose as well. This wheel was pretty much holding by a thread. It was about to fly off.”

Thankfully, Osama was able to catch the break before anything severe happened. Still, he says that had he not pulled over and looked at his wheels, something significantly worse could have happened.

“You almost killed me and my wife last night,” he says at the beginning of the video, directing his comments at Firestone Complete Auto Care.

In the comments section, one user suggested that the TikToker should have received an inspection soon after the tire rotation.

“Did you get them re torqued after 50ish miles from the swap?” asked a commenter.

However, others countered that this was unnecessary.

“Proper torque does not require. Qualifying experience – years of working at a tire shop,” stated a user.

“Shouldn’t matter. thats just an excuse for the tire stores incompetence,” replied another.

Opinions are divided about whether this is needed. Some experts advise getting the torque of one’s wheels checked as soon as 50km after leaving the shop, while others say they can drive significantly further without requiring it, per CTV News. Internet discussions on the topic are equally divided, with some insisting upon it and others claiming it to be an unnecessary measure.

Regardless, users stated that Firestone should try to fix the situation.

“@Firestone Tires y’all need to make this right. Unacceptable,” declared a user.

“Glad you guys ok!” exclaimed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Osama via TikTok direct message and Firestone Complete Auto Care via website contact form.

