‘Who let bro cook?’: Taco Bell customer gets jaw-dropping Doritos Locos taco. How’d he even do that?

A fundamental tenet of making a taco, regardless of whether it’s a soft or hard shell, is that the ingredients go on the inside of the tortilla, i.e., the interior of the fold.

Unfortunately, one Taco Bell employee accidentally missed the mark on this important pillar of taco construction, and TikToker Lilhtes (@lilhtes) was unfortunately on the receiving end of this failure.

He documented the disaster in a viral TikTok and many others thought there was one main reason why the worker made such an egregious error: They were stoned into oblivion. Much like another Taco Bell employee who went viral after discovering they didn’t have as much tolerance as their co-worker.

“Yo bro how do you mess up this bad?” the TikToker asks showing off the Doritos Locos Taco he purchased from the popular fast food chain. It appears that the employee took all of the innards of a Taco and placed it all on the outside of the shell. The inner part of the taco is completely empty, with all of the fixings resting on the Doritos shell’s exterior.

“They put it on the outside of the taco,” he then points to the other tacos in his order that appear to be appropriately made with all of the ingredients placed, as they should, inside the shell.

“Bro there’s no way,” he says again, showing off the Taco Bell fail.

This isn’t the first Taco Bell fail that’s been uploaded to social media recently—the Daily Dot has previously reported on one Live Mas customer’s experience in visiting one of the franchise’s locations in California after the state implemented a $20 per hour minimum wage hike for fast-food workers. The patron stated that the store was almost completely empty as a result of the hike, but some TikTokers ridiculed the man for pointing out how fast-food places are becoming more reliant on self-serve ordering kiosks.

And of course, fast food menu item failures aren’t exactly uncommon, either—One McDonald’s customer ordered a burger that came without a patty, and another someone got a McChicken that was missing, well, the chicken.

Viewers who replied to the Lilhtes’ clip had plenty of jokes and theories about how this fail came about.

“I’m convinced fast food workers do this and check their socials later to see if anyone posted their art work,” one wrote.

Others thought this was just a case of a fast food worker being zooted beyond belief.

“They was in the clouds making that one,” one said while another penned, “They were fried.”

One TikTok user offered up a practical solution for Lilhtes issue, however: “Just break the shell and flip it around.”

Someone else thought that Taco Bell’s new item team was taking a look at his ingredients-on-the-outside Doritos taco and that they found their next big menu item.

“Taco Bell marketing is watching and you just debuted their new Doritos Locos Double Decker Tostada,” they said.

“When you ask for everything on the side,” another person joked.

“He was doing his best,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taco Bell via email and Lilhtes via TikTok comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.