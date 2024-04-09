‘It was the cashier’: Viewers speculate after woman gets overcharged for hotcakes, breakfast at McDonald’s

Viewers accuse a McDonald’s worker of skimming after she allegedly overcharged a customer for her breakfast order.

In a viral TikTok video, a woman explains that she pulled up to McDonald’s for breakfast and ordered three of the chain’s Big Breakfast meals (the ones that come with pancakes, eggs, sausage, and a hashbrown).

Things are fine until the McDonald’s worker rings up Jill’s (@jrob772) total as $27. Jill does the quick mental math and immediately knows that number isn’t right. On the screen the number clearly says each meal is $6.69—that’s $20.07 without taxes.

This isn’t the first time people have called out McDonald’s for becoming more and more expensive. One person blasted them for selling a $25 chicken nugget combo that didn’t even include a beverage, another said getting coffee at the chain was just as pricey as going to Starbucks, and a third said their Big Mac combo was just as expensive as a burger at a sit-down restaurant.

“I’m like, ‘Something’s not right. I only wanted three,'” Jill tells the worker, who confirmed she only put in for three hashbrowns.

“We ring up the hashbrowns separate which is $5,” the worker explains.

Confused, Jill asks whether or not the hashbrowns are included in the Big Breakfast or if they are separate. While the worker says they do come included, they insist that they need to be rung up separately.

“So McDonald’s is price gouging, or they’re charging you more than what the sh*t is on the menu,” Jill says in the clip, irritated.

She was even able to get part of her conversation with the worker on video.

Now, as frustrated as she was with the situation, Jill didn’t lose her cool and instead stood on facts. She placed the same order through the McDonald’s app and actually found that it came out to $16.77, which is about $3 less than the actual in-store price and about $10 less than what the worker was trying to charge.

She showed the worker this, and they swiftly modified her total to $21.

“That sounds right, I don’t know what you were doing,” Jill says, ending the clip.

The video has more than 750,000 views and thousands of comments, with many accusing the cashier of shady business.

“No, it was the cashier. So when she closed her til it would either balance where she took money, or she is taking your extra money,” the top comment read.

“I’m a shift lead and the hash browns come with it and they ring up automatically when u order the big breakfast,” a person said.

“Register skimming used to be bad in the 80’s charge a little extra and by the end of the day that’s a lot of money,” another pointed out.

In a comment reply, Jill said she’d only be ordering from the app moving forward.

“I have the worst luck with food,” she said in the caption.

