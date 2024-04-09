‘ASSUME NOTHING!’: Couple books queen room. Hotel checks them into a room with 2 single beds when they realize it’s 2 girls

A couple booked a queen room for their getaway but claims the hotel staff gave them a room with two single beds when they saw two women checking in together.

TikTok user Alexa (@alexasearthh) received 2.7 million views on a short video of her and her partner looking at each with a bemused expression while sitting on two separate single beds in a hotel room. The two laugh and embrace at the absurdity of their situation.

This viral video was then stitched by professional wedding photographer Violet Cristina Photo (@violetcristinaphoto), who says that this isn’t an uncommon misunderstanding and proceeds to share another story.

“I was shooting a wedding once, and we decided to take a break from shooting these brides in their full-length, white wedding gowns to go check into their hotel for the night and change into their second outfit to take a few more pictures,” she begins.

But, Violet says, as the brides were checking in the staff was a bit confused about what was going on.

The photographer paints the scene, saying, “[The brides] had a pretty nice suite, clearly it was an occasion, and they checked into the hotel in full white wedding gowns, hair and makeup done, me with my huge camera in hand.” She also adds that, in her opinion, “It was pretty obvious what was going on here. It was a wedding, and it was their wedding.”

However, the hotel staff didn’t seem to think the two women were obviously a couple.

“The staff was like, ‘Oh my gosh, who got married?’ And they were like, ‘Both of us!’ And the staff was like, ‘What? That’s crazy. What a crazy coincidence,’” recounts Violet.

She shakes her head as the video ends and writes in the caption about the hotel staff, “Needless to say, they were EMBARRASSED when they realized their mistake.”

Violet’s post received over 421,000 views, and viewers flooded the comment section with similar stories.

“During my wedding photos, with both of us in white dresses, 2 separate groups walked by and said ‘omg a double wedding!’” wrote one person.

“Someone saw my wife and i walk by in our wedding dresses after the reception and was like ‘omg are they twins??’” shared another.

One person who used to design engagement rings advised, “ASSUME NOTHING! ask questions, make introductions, but never assume one way or the other!”

Evidently, hotels and weddings aren’t the only settings where people make this assumption about same-sex couples.

“My gyno asked if my partner and I were roommates the other day, told her they were my partner but we live together, and she was like yeah! Roommates!!” said one person.

“Lol my ex and I were given 2 queen beds rather than one on a trip to Mexico with her job. The straight couples all got rooms with 1 king bed,” wrote another.

“Girls come in in full prom glam, holding hands to pick up their matching corsages and my older coworkers will be like ‘oh did your dates buy their own boutonnières? Are they meeting you there?'” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has also previously reported on a same-sex couple being mistaken for “besties” at Olive Garden.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexa via email and Victoria via online contact form for further comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.