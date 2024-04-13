We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: Trump ordering “ 30 milkshakes and some chicken ” at Chick-fil-A, how Airbnb’s new policy is sending the conspiracy theory crowd into a frenzy , a Chili’s customer finding something disturbing in her order , and an explainer on what “ TikTok Rizz Party ” is.

While some posters saw Trump’s Chick-fil-A visit as a smarmy, glad-handing photo op , others thought that the casual visit was a good look for him.

Airbnb announced late last month a planned update to its “Major Disruptive Events Policy,” a decision that’s led some online to believe the company has foreknowledge of an upcoming disaster .

The Chili’s 3 For Me deal starts at $10.99 and includes an entrée, appetizer, and beverage. One customer ordered the meal to-go and was aghast when she opened it up .

Rizz, for the uninitiated, is a Gen-Z/online term for being charming and having charisma. It started on Twitch a few years back and has since blown up everywhere —particularly TikTok.

Meme History: Let Him Cook

🤖 While having an AI boyfriend might sound strange, it’s no longer impossible .

🍴 It’s not uncommon for servers to share storytimes of “Karens” they encounter on shifts on TikTok, but did this customer take things a step too far ?

🛍️ Ordering grocery pickup through Instacart may be one of the best conveniences to come out of the 2010s for working folk who may not have the time to get to the grocery store. That is, until it isn’t anymore .

💼 A man shared his promotion on LinkedIn, but it created complications when a co-worker who thought he’d been passed over unfairly sent “ a slew of unhinged texts ” to the promoted man.

🛒 The line at Walmart was moving way too slow for this woman, so she took matters into her own hands .

💤 A woman called out a new iPhone 15 feature after she discovered the real reason she’s been sleeping in .

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: Long before #instagays, YouTube’s gay celebs blazed the trail for a generation of LGBTQ youth.

Costco’s generous return policy is the stuff of internet legend. Remember the viral video about a woman who returned a whole couch to the big-box retailer? After a popular TikTok creator recently had a little fun with the policy in a new video, viewers are sharing their wildest return stories.

Comedian Brian Herzog (@herzy1000)’s comedy skit about the Costco return policy has 6.5 million views and 366,000 likes.