Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A bathroom design that is being called “ objectively evil ,” how everyone is mocking Kamala Harris’ post-election video for the same reason, a firefighter’s wife sharing that the number one cause of house fires is, and an explainer of the “ sticking out your tongue for the picture ” trend.

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

One last thing: Today we will be announcing the winners of the 2024 Daily Dot Hall of Fame. So make sure to keep an eye on your inbox in a few hours!

See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

One person recently shared what they call “ the most objectively evil sink design ” they’ve ever seen, leaving viewers scratching their heads.

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting relentlessly mocked by critics after posting a video message to supporters reminding them that they have “the same power” that they did before the presidential election.

A firefighter’s wife is educating TikTok viewers on what she says is the main type of house fire that burns a home to the ground .

Sticking Out Your Tongue For The Picture meme is a TikTok trend where people sing along to lyrics from SUICIDAL-IDOL’s “ecstacy” while sticking out their tongues.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Kevin James memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

✈️ This woman says her husband got on the plane without her after she couldn’t board, causing a stir in the comments of the now-viral TikTok.

💵 A Dollar Tree customer is going viral on TikTok after claiming that some of the store’s workers are hiding popular items from customers .

🏦 It’s every bank customer’s nightmare: heading to the ATM after a shift with cash in hand only for a technical error to get in the way of your deposit. That’s why one TikToker is warning other customers to avoid ATM deposits after he says the machine “ate” his mortgage payment .

🛒 An Aldi shopper was absolutely disappointed after some items she bought at the store were not fresh. The experience made her question whether the grocery store sells defective items other stores do not want.

📝 A Walmart customer was struggling to get an employee to retrieve an item from a locked shelf, so he tried writing the store a personalized note .

🛍️ From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping is now the ordinary .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Imagine streaming your life for 3 years straight! 🤯