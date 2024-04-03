‘Sometimes you gotta take matters in your own hands’: Walmart customer shows only one cash register open during peak. Her solution has viewers split

The line at Walmart was moving way too slow for this woman, so she took matters into her own hands.

It happens sometimes, whether due to poor scheduling or an influx of customers we’ve all dealt with waiting in a long line while there are only one or two cashiers available to ring everybody up.

You start hearing the murmured complaints of the people in line telling them to hurry up or get another cashier. And the cashiers look overwhelmed, trying to go as fast as they can while dealing with the attitudes of the customers who just had to wait in an abnormally long line.

Usually in these situations there’s nothing a customer can do except wait patiently—or if they’re bold, ask an manager to get another person on register.

Well, Tangee (@raunchee) took a bit of a different approach.

In her viral TikTok video, she showed that there was only one register (or till as she calls it) open and at least three other people on front of her.

So she swiftly grabbed the phone on the next register—you know, the one that they use to make announcements over the intercom for the entire store to hear.

“Can we get a cashier on till 11, please? Can we get a cashier on till 11,” she says, projecting over the speakers.

Viewers were curious to see if her witty approach worked—it didn’t, Tangee revealed in the comment section.

“Can I come shopping with you lmfao,” a person asked.

“From someone who worked there you gotta hit some buttons on the phone hun,” a former worker pointed out.

“You would have to enter in a code to be on speaker,” another wrote.

“That just means… your items are free cus clearly no one works there,” a commenter said.

But some others didn’t like Tangee’s approach.

“Entitled much?” one said.

“Wow ur so badass,” another wrote saracasticaly alongside a rolling eyes emoji.

Walmart is a happening topic of discussion on TikTok. In other viral videos, a worker shared how she ended up sleeping through her shift after taking a nap during her break, a person was filmed being ageist toward an older Walmart employee, and one shopper pointed out that even clothes are now being locked up to prevent theft.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tangee via TikTok comment and Walmart via email.

