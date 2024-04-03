‘I’m seriously confused what I’m doing wrong’: Server says he got fired after rude table told lies about his service

It’s not uncommon for servers to share storytimes of “Karens” they encounter on shifts on TikTok, but did this customer take things a step too far? TikToker Dean Redmonds (@deanredmonds) probably thinks so, as he claimed on the app that he got fired from his job after a customer told lies about his service.

Reacting to the event in his car, the now-former server recounted how when he first approached the table about their order, they didn’t appear to hear him. So, he said that when he went to walk away before a customer curtly said: “Is anyone going to come over and help us?” They then insisted that “no one came over to help us” despite him being there, but he let it go as he tried to take the customers’ drinks orders.

The customer’s young son then asked for chocolate milk, Dean recalled, but when Dean told the customer it was $4.95, he declined; calling it “highway robbery.”

This, he added, led to the child “profusely crying” as the customers ordered the rest of their meal. “I tell them, ‘It’s going to be about 45 minutes because of how busy it is,’ and he’s like, ‘It better not be,'” he recounted. Then, despite telling the customer it was a 45-minute wait, they allegedly continued to ask about the food every 10 minutes, becoming increasingly agitated.

Dean said that a food runner then approached Dean “on the verge of tears” because the customer claimed that he didn’t want mustard on his sandwich. “I’m like, ‘Sir, I’m sorry. But I have it written down that you asked for ‘extra mustard.’ The wife turns to me she’s like, ‘Are you telling my husband that he didn’t know what he wanted to order? I looked at them [and said], ‘Ma’am, no, but I had to ask if you wanted mustard and it says ‘extra.’ Why would I have written that?'” Dean said.

The situation then continued to to escalate, according to Dean, with the man insisting that the “customer is always right,” and then asking to speak to the manager.

“My manager goes out there, [and] he literally tells them that I was screaming at them, and I purposely put their food in wrong. […] She comes back there, and I literally got fired because she said this isn’t the first time that she’s had a similar complaint about me. And now I’m gonna have to look for a new job,” he said.

While Dean didn’t disclose the restaurant he worked at, he said that it rhymes with “Card House.”

Dean has 262,000 followers and often goes viral for telling similar stories in a similar manner. Viewers empathized with him, encouraging Dean that he’s “better off without them” if management didn’t have his back and that he will find something better.

“they were def lookin for a free meal … miserable people smh,” one viewer said.

“Some customers just complain for the sake of complaining and it ends up ruining the day of the server … I am so sorry you had to deal with that,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dean via Instagram.

