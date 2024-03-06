‘I’m in shock’: Chili’s customer notices something unusual in her salsa after ordering the 3 For Me deal to-go

The Chili’s 3 For Me deal starts at $10.99 and includes an entree, appetizer, and beverage. TikTok user Squeaks (@squeakychiqui) ordered the meal to-go and was aghast when she opened it up.

For her entree, Squeaks chose a quesadilla, which came with different condiments, like pico de gallo, sour cream, and ranch. Upon opening up her pico container, she was met with an off-putting discovery.

“I am in shock. I’m in shock,” Squeaks said in the video, which received 2.5 million views.

“I have my 3 for Me. I’m about to eat it. I go to open this up,” she recounts before zeroing in on the small container of pico. The contents are covered in fuzz, indicating there’s mold in it.

“Are you f*cking kidding me?” she asks angrily. “Chili’s, please. What is this?”

“Why do the tomatoes have a fur coat. … Count your mfn days,” the text overlay reads.

She also tagged Chili’s in the post. “@Chili’s Grill & Bar you have 48 hours to respond !!” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Squeaks via TikTok comment. Viewers expressed their concerns in the comments, saying they could not finish the rest of the meal and questioning how a worker could have served Squeaks the pico in that state.

“I couldn’t eat the rest of it…. how foul!” one viewer stated.

“If the tomatoes are moldy I’d question the entire meal and throw it all away,” a second shared.

“They probably prepackage it the night before each shift and someone definitely wasn’t doing rotations correctly,” another said.

Squeaks’ video caught Chili’s attention. The official TikTok account for the chain wrote: “This is completely unacceptable. We’d like to talk to you to learn which restaurant this happened at and make it right for you.”

In a follow-up video, Squeaks revealed the revealed the outcome after speaking with Chili’s. She said a Chili’s representative gave her a $30 gift certificate. Squeaks says she plans to us it at a different Chili’s location. Squeaks said in the caption of this post that the restaurant “also said they are going to be doing some investigation on the Chili’s location so hopefully no one else will have to receive moldy tomatoes ever again.”

Viewers were underwhelmed with the gift certificate amount, arguing that a chain as successful as Chili’s can afford to do better. “$30 might pay for a replacement meal but it’s not gonna do much to fix all this bad publicity they just got lol. Yuck!” one said.

“30 dollars only is insane lol,” the top comment reads.

Squeaks joked that the chain also gave her a “lifetime of trauma.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chili’s via press email.