Our top stories today are about: A traveler catching a Spirit Airlines worker swearing at a customer , an exclusive report about how the man who came to prominence for his sex tape with Paris Hilton is donating to Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign , how hackers are kicking off their campaign against anti-trans churches , and how the internet reacted to the death of O.J. Simpson.

It’s not uncommon to see “Karens” at airports, but in these kinds of viral clips, the workers usually remain stoic. It’s rare to see a worker lose their temper, but for one Spirit Airlines employee, it looks like enough was enough .

Rick Salomon, the high-stakes poker player who came to prominence from his sex tape with Paris Hilton, is putting some of his winnings behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential campaign .

The group intends to target churches and media outlets .

OJ Simpson’s family announced on X that he’d died Thursday morning after a bout with cancer, setting off a firestorm of posts, reminisces, and riffs on the death of one of the most infamous celebrities of the 21st century.

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: The Mazda customer who discovered her car was taken home by a dealership worker

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent "main character" online (good or bad).

🚘 Buyer, beware: this online car-buying scam could have you handing over thousands of dollars and your identity to scammers.

🍽️ The cost of eating out seems to keep going up. A situation that isn’t helped by the pre-checkout tip screen hungry consumers are encountering more and more often .

👀 This customer service worker got a lot of attention after they said they can see what you’re typing in the chat before you send it.

💳 What would you do if your partner unexpectedly ran up a nearly $100 dinner bill on your credit card and didn’t tell you about it?

🥤 Prebiotic sodas like Olipop and Poppi have carved out a niche in the beverage market by positioning themselves as healthier alternatives to traditional fizzy drinks. However, a recent viral TikTok video has raised an important question: Is it safe to drink more than one of these fizzy beverages a day ?

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why Netflix action movies always suck .

One McDonald’s customer found herself at the center of a viral moment when she shared a DoorDash delivery fail that left the internet baffled and amused .

Bailey (@foxymamabailey) shared a video, which has blown well past 1.2 million views, of a simple yet surreal tale of a McDonald’s order gone hilariously wrong.