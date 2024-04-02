‘Be careful’: Expert reveals why you shouldn’t drink more than one Poppi a day

Prebiotic sodas like Olipop and Poppi have carved out a niche in the beverage market by positioning themselves as healthier alternatives to traditional fizzy drinks. However, a recent viral TikTok video has raised an important question: Is it safe to drink more than one of these fizzy beverages a day?

According to Summer Savior (@sincerelyxsummer), a licensed dietitian who posts nutrition and fitness content on TikTok, the reason some people shouldn’t consume multiple cans of Olipop or Poppi in a day isn’t necessarily because they’re harmful. It all boils down to their fiber content:

“It’s because these drinks contain 9 to 10 grams of fiber per can. So if you’re drinking two to three cans, you’re getting upwards of 30 grams of fiber,” Savior said in her video.

She further elaborated, “Most Americans are only on average getting 12 to 15 [grams] a day. So if you all of a sudden double to triple your intake of fiber, you’re gonna spend a good portion of your day in the bathroom because your body is just not used to having all that fiber.”

Summer Savior’s TikTok video has garnered over 883,800 views since its posting on March 24. Her advice is clear: Moderation is key. If you’re used to a high amount of fiber in your diet, then you might be able to handle a couple of cans without issue. But for the average person, it’s best to stick to one a day.

In the comments section, users shared their experiences of drinking more than one can a day, with one saying, “I did this on accident and drank two in one day, and I thought my body was trying to leave my soul.”

“I’ve been drinking 2 of these a day for a min so now it’s just my new normal,” a second remarked.

Other commenters were quick to point out the difference between Poppi and Olipop when it comes to their fiber content:

“Poppi only has 2g of fiber you can drink 2 or more. Olipop has 9g of fiber,” one wrote.

“Olipop has the fiber not poppi. OLIPOP SUPREMACY,” another commenter added.

Looking at their official nutrition labels, Poppi indeed has a lower amount of fiber than Olipop. However, Savior was quick to address this in her comments section, adding, “The reason why poppi still has that effect is because of having the fiber inulin added.” According to WebMD, the most common side effects of Inulin include, “gas, bloating, diarrhea, constipation, and cramps.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Summer Savior via Instagram direct messages as well as to Poppi and Olipop via their press emails.

