‘They give us empty cups’: Woman questions why Panera is asking for tips

The cost of eating out seems to keep going up. A situation that isn’t helped by the pre-checkout tip screen hungry consumers are encountering more and more often.

But what exactly are we paying for? Are we getting a return on investment for our 20% tip? Or are we just paying employees so a corporation doesn’t have to?

One TikToker has recently come forward to declare she is no longer chipping in to the virtual tip jar when it comes to counter service—and claiming that she ends up doing most of the service work whenever she eats at Panera Bread.

Self-described part-time stay-at-home mom and makeup artist Tamie Konzier has a bone to pick with the bakery/cafe chain. Six days ago she posted a video with the caption, “Why are we tipping at Panera? I literally did all the serving myself. I ordered my own food. I served my own food. I got my own drinks and I cleaned up after myself. Tipping culture is out of control.”

The video currently has 58,300 views and counting as of Monday. In it, Konzier claims that when asked if she would like to leave a tip she responded, “No. I literally don’t see any serving work happening.”

“I go to the counter. I order my food. I wait at the other counter to take my food back to the table,” she tells her viewers. She complains that customers are given empty cups and expected to fill them themselves.

“And the best part of all of this is we bus the tables,” she said.

Bussing your own table is certainly not required at Panera Bread but some customers definitely clean up after themselves as a courtesy.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Panera via email for a statement.

Nevertheless, Konzier claims, “You have to clean it up yourself and separate it all yourself.”

She states that she is a person who works for tips for a living but says that she “provides a service.”

“They’re not providing any service,” she claims. “Unless somebody goes above and beyond at Panera or a restaurant similar [to Panera],” she states, “I’m not tipping.”

According to a May 2023 Business Insider article, tipping is on the rise, as is “tipping fatigue.” Ben Zipperer, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, says, “It’s absolutely the case that many employers prefer tipping to paying adequate straight wages to employees. The entire cost is paid for by the customer when workers have to rely on tips for wage increases.”

Sean Jung, a professor at the Boston University School of Hospitality Administration, told NPR that the uptick in tipping comes down to one major factor: Inflation.

“You see this whenever inflation is on the rise,” Jung told NPR. “You see businesses trying to bring in more money any way they can: fees, extra charges. If tips go down, prices will go up. One way or another, we’re still gonna be paying.”

@tamie.lynn Why are we tipping at Panera? I literally did all the serving myself. I ordered my own food. I served my own food. I got my own drinks and I cleaned up after myself. Tipping culture is out of control. ♬ original sound – Tamie Konzier

At least one person disagreed with Konzier’s viewpoint. Carla leBlanc (@carlaleblanc1) commented, “Wait. you’re an esthetician? How are you saying you’re doing more deserving work? I lived off tips, I will always tip.”

However, the vast majority of viewers’ comments seemed to agree with Konzier with many expressing similar feelings of tip fatigue.

“Totally! 100%. unless I’m at a sit-down, serving restaurant – I don’t tip,” one wrote. Another stated, “I do not tip when I am waiting on myself.”

Jen (@jen7tiktok) wrote, “I’m a very generous tipper for actual service from a waiter/waitress… but places like Panera? Nah… I’m doing more than my fair share! Lol.”

Another customer added, “Especially when you’re busing your table. I think ppl feel on the spot w the tipping business but after a few times I’ve never felt guilty.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Konzier via email for further comment.

