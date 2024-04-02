‘I HAD NO IDEA I AM SO SORRY’: Customer service worker says they can see what you’re typing in the chat before you send it

Customer service workers put up with a lot, from aggressive callers to violent interactions to deeply awkward experiences.

While some may think those working in text-based support would be immune from these strange customer experiences, this isn’t the case, as TikTok user Greg Carruthers (@everybodyonstage) recently revealed.

In a video with over 33,000 views, the TikToker says he’s recently begun working at a customer service job. As soon as he began working for the company—which involves interacting with customers via text-based chat—he discovered something incredible.

“When people type in the chat, I can see what they’re writing,” he says.

This has led to some instances where Carruthers has found himself needing to hold his tongue.

“Sometimes they’re like, ‘f*ck you,’ and I can see it’s coming,” he shares.

The reason for this, he explains, is that it allows him to form a faster response for chatters. Still, he admits that he’s tempted to use this knowledge to impress customers.

“It takes all my strength every single day not to…blow someone’s f*cking mind, make them think I’m a medium or something,” he details. “Like, they’re asking a question to the ether, and I’ve answered it before they’ve even asked it. Now that’s customer service, baby. That’s what I’m talking about.”

This is not a new phenomenon. Back in 2018, Gizmodo revealed that several chat programs used by businesses allow customer service agents to see what customers are writing before the chat is sent.

“On the upside, you get fast answers,” writes author Kashmir Hill. “On the downside, your thought process is being unknowingly observed.”

In the comments section, many users spoke of having similar temptations as the TikToker.

“I used to do this all the time by accident,” explained a commenter.

“Omg, I accidentally did this once,” added another. “Thankfully it was almost at the same time as the customer actually sent the chat so I didn’t look crazy.”

That said, some users claimed that their customer service jobs do not allow them to see what customers are typing. Others simply expressed surprise that some customer service agents had this ability in the first place.

“OH NO I HAD NO IDEA I AM SO SORRY. I vent then erase and respond like a human,” detailed a user.

“Well now I’m gonna have to write all my text first in my notes, because this is too much pressure,” shared a second.

“I am distraught. The amount of times I type what I actually want to say back then erase and respond civily,” revealed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carruthers via Instagram direct message.

