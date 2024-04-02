‘What costs $93 at Texas Roadhouse?’: Man confronts girlfriend after she uses his card to take friend out to Texas Roadhouse

What would you do if your partner unexpectedly ran up a nearly $100 dinner bill on your credit card and didn’t tell you about it?

That’s what happened to this man in a viral TikTok video. While some are on his side, saying it’s ridiculous for his girlfriend to spend that much without a heads up, others are telling him to leave her and warning him that she may have somebody else on the side whom she treated to dinner.

Here’s why: In the video posted by Duece (@brayduece1) it seems he gave his girlfriend his credit card so she could pay for her half of the dinner with her girlfriend. The problem is that the total bill came out to about $93.

Now, if this were a fancy restaurant, that would be an expected price for a single person including a drink and maybe a shared appetizer, but we’re talking about Texas Roadhouse here—the steakhouse chain known for its meats, sides, and bread. In fact, based on the current menu, a person ordering an entree and drink would pay less than half of the $93 bill.

“I don’t understand. What cost $93 at Texas Roadhouse?” Duece asks his girlfriend while in the car.

“Why you didn’t run it by me, bro? Why you didn’t call me nothing by you? That’s my card, I work for my money,” he continues.

While his girlfriend, who sounds irritated, says that he needs to stop with the questioning because he’s getting on her “nerves,” viewers think he deserves an answer regarding where his money went.

Turns out she allegedly paid for both her meal and her friend’s because her friend didn’t have her wallet on her. She adds that its normal in their friendship for them to pay for one another.

“So you have here paying people meals and with my money? Like, I don’t understand that,” he responds.

Instead of taking accountability and apologizing or explaining further, the girlfriend belittles him, saying she’ll give him his “little money back.”

Duece explains that it’s not about the money, it’s the principle of the matter. She should have let him know ahead of time that she was going to charge that much to his card or invited him to join them. On top of that, he was upset that the day before, he’d called her, and she didn’t answer or call back.

Based on the other videos on Duece’s page, it’s unclear whether or not this is a skit. In other videos, he records his girlfriend’s response to him asking her to help with the bills for the month. In another, he recorded a convo about how she used the light bill money for her hair and nails.

Now, if these are real conversations, they definitely need to start setting boundaries around money in their relationship.

The Texas Roadhouse debacle clip has more than 100,000 views and hundreds of comments. Some viewers speculated that Duece’s girlfriend had actually taken another man on a date and footed the bill on his card.

“He’s a simp period he still there and she still doing it,” a top comment read.

“First off I’m not buying nobody nothing on my man card. that’s me and his money, nobody else,” a person chimed in.

“Call ur bank and dispute the charges and get rid of her,” another advised.

“Not answering the phone using ur card she was on a date with ur money bro #shegot2go,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Duece for comment via Instagram direct message.

