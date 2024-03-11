Newsletter: Tenant shares shocking landlord spying story

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a tech expert who revealed that your deleted social media posts aren’t really gone for good , a tenant who suspected their landlord was spying on them , a social network based on Christian supremacy that’s gaining traction within the GOP, and an Air Force intelligence officer who shared state secrets with a catfish .

After that, check out a new ‘Your Password Sucks’ column from Mikael.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Thought your deleted social media posts were safe from prying eyes? Think again .

“Every time we were home alone, the place had that feeling that we were being watched,” the tenant recalled .

Some of the app’s users won Super Tuesday victories .

The honeypot seemed pretty obvious , but apparently the oldtimer couldn’t tell.

🔒 Your Password Sucks

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Today Mikael looks at the best ways to remove your personal information that exists online.

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🏡 A home inspector took to TikTok to issue a PSA to those in the market for a new house. In a viral video that has racked up over 99,000 views, they showed off the shoddy work done to conceal a home’s imperfections while urging buyers to do inspections before investing in a home.

🎧 AirPods are great for listening to music or watching videos on YouTube. However, there have been complaints about their audio quality while on a phone call. A man revealed what happened when he made a cold call to a potential customer using his AirPods. It doesn’t go well.

🍴 This server went viral after recounting the lengths she had to go through in order to get her manager to transfer her to work at another location.

🏧 Apparently Chase Bank believes that phone numbers are better at verifying people’s identities than government-issued documentation, according to a Texas-based user who says that the financial institution’s newly implemented third-party check policies are causing massive headaches for her and her customers .

🕣 A TikToker who often criticizes “corporate America” and refers to herself as the “Anti Work Girlboss” recently went viral after sharing a story of how she was accused of “time theft” at her first managerial job .

👛 A pawn shop worker posted a viral video showing how the changing value of Louis Vuitton bags makes pawning one off a poor decision .

🛍️ From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping is now the ordinary .

📝 Question of the Day

HAVE YOU EVER DELETED OLD SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS?

👋 Before you go

For the past few years in commercials, Kellogg’s has been touting Frosted Flakes as the perfect dinner-time treat. But things took a darker turn when WK Kellogg CEO Gary Pilnick suggested that struggling Americans could save money by eating cereal—bearing in mind that he recently upped the prices of Kellogg’s products by 28%.

Unsurprisingly, people were shocked by the sentiment , but one TikToker, @TallGirl6234, has decided to do something about it.

“So, my crazy idea was for two months, we protest these corporations. There’s really only 10 companies that f**king own it all. And we start with Kellogg’s. Why?” she asked. “Because you were the most recent d*ck so congratulations.”

Her video ended up amassing 2.5 million views .

🎶 Now Playing: “Wish You Were Here” by Incubus 🎶