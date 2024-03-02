Server is moving and requests a transfer. Her manager blocks it

A server went viral on TikTok after recounting the lengths she had to go through in order to get her manager to transfer her to work at another location.

Stephanie (@stephaniiiieann), the server, recorded the video from her car after wrapping a shift. “Want to hear something annoying?” she asked viewers. “I’m about to tell you.” As of Saturday morning, her TikTok had more than 120,100 views.

The worker then dove into a story-time in which she told viewers about how her manager allegedly tried to block her from transferring.

Stephanie said she was supposed to transfer to a new location the following week. The new location, she explained, is more convenient for her since it’s closer to her son’s school. On Feb. 3, she said she asked her general manager to get the process started and he apparently said yes.

“He said… ‘I really don’t want to lose you as an employee. I’m really sad about it, but we can do that for you,’” Stephanie recalled. Her boss asked whether she could wait until March 1 and Stephanie said yes. (The server clarified, then, via text overlay, that she’s never been transferred and didn’t know how the process worked.)

“Every single week until March 1,” Stephanie said, she reminded her boss about the upcoming transfer. But instead of being excited for the worker, he repeatedly expressed sadness that he was losing her at his location.

Still, thinking everything would be ready to go by March, Stephanie said that she called the location she was meant to transfer to on Feb. 29. To her surprise, however, she learned that she was never registered in the new location’s system. She later found out that’s because her current general manager never requested the transfer.

When she asked her general manager why he was dragging his feet, he sent her a text saying that he “didn’t want to do it.”

“So I text him back and say, ‘Today was supposed to be my last day at this location. You asked me to give you until March 1. Tomorrow is, unfortunately, March 1,’” Stephanie recalled.

She also said that, due to the back-and-forth, she wasn’t placed on either location’s schedule for the upcoming week.

“If I’m missing out on a week of work because my manager wants to be petty and hold me hostage, I’m going to be so angry,” she said. Stephanie noted that she’s flattered her boss likes working with her, but was frustrated by his lack of action.

In a follow-up post, Stephanie said she took matters into her own hands. Still recording from her car, the server told viewers that she drove to her workplace on her day off and demanded to see her boss initiate the transfer. To sweeten the deal, she even baked him cookies. He ended up acquiescing, and Stephanie said she was grateful.

“I am grateful that he hired me,” she said. “I do think [my general manager] is a good person; however, his management skills… could use a little bit of a tune-up.”

Even though things eventually worked out in Stephanie’s favor, viewers still said that her manager’s behavior was “unacceptable.”

“Go to corporate and show the text,” one person said.

“Call your district manager and show him the messages and be like this is unacceptable,” another encouraged.

“It’s giving entitlement vibes,” a third person wrote.

