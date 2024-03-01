‘ALDI’s Frosted Flakes taste IDENTICAL’: People plan to boycott Kellogg’s after CEO told people who can’t afford groceries to eat Frosted Flakes for dinner

For the past few years in commercials, Kellogg’s has been touting Frosted Flakes as the perfect dinner-time treat. But things took a darker turn when WK Kellogg CEO Gary Pilnick suggested that struggling Americans could save money by eating cereal—bearing in mind that he recently upped the prices of Kellogg’s products by 28%.

“If you think about the cost of cereal for a family versus what they might otherwise do, that’s going to be much more affordable,” Pilnick told CNBC. “In fact, it’s landing really well right now. Cereal for dinner is something that is probably more on trend now, and we would expect to continue as that consumer is under pressure.”

Unsurprisingly, people were shocked by the sentiment, but one TikToker, @TallGirl6234, has decided to do something about it.

“So, my crazy idea was for two months, we protest these corporations. There’s really only 10 companies that f**king own it all. And we start with Kellogg’s. Why?” she asked. “Because you were the most recent d*ck so congratulations.”

“We start this April 1, turning April Fool’s Day into F**k You Fool’s Day, we’re no longer just going to buy into this bulls**t.”

The TikToker then laid out a couple of ground rules for the boycott. Firstly, people who don’t usually buy Kellogg’s shouldn’t join in.

“If you’re buying generic, this isn’t for you,” she said. “This is on the backs of the people who can currently afford to support corporations.”

And secondly, if you have autistic children/children with food issues who only eat Kellogg’s, you’re also exempt from participating.

The specific goal, she added, was to get Kellogg’s to lower their prices down by 25%. The proposed boycott is set to last for three months between April and June 2024.

“You can make it three months, we can all make it three months in order to teach the Kellogg corporation a lesson,” she said.

Her video ended up amassing 2.5 million views as of Friday, with commenters and other creators like @RawCritix throwing their weight behind the idea.

“We outnumber them 100 to 1,” the TikToker added in a 2-million-viewed video. “And we’re still losing.”

@rawcritix We outnumber them 100 to 1 and we’re still losing. SMH. Shoutout to @tallgirl6234 for the video idea. ♬ original sound – Raw Critix

The Daily Dot reached out to Tall Girl and RawCritix via TikTok comment.

Kellogg’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.