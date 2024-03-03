Worker warns about cold calling potential customers with your AirPods on

AirPods are great for listening to music or watching videos on YouTube. However, there have been complaints about its audio quality while on a phone call. A man revealed what happened when he made a cold call to a potential customer using his AirPods. It doesn’t go well.

TikTok user @youngandcorporate typically posts content about his job cold calling potential customers. In a nutshell, cold calling is when telemarketers contact a potential customer unsolicited. This time, the content creator shared an interaction between himself and a customer while using his AirPods. After he played the soundbite using his computer, the customer asked, “Am I on speaker?” he replied, “No, you’re not. You’re actually on my AirPods.”

However, the customer wasn’t happy as he kept reiterating “Who is this?” When the content creator requested to speak with a customer named Jennifer, the customer angrily remarked, “Yeah, don’t call people on AirPods.” In addition, the customer kept making snarky remarks. “I can’t hear you. You’re on your AirPods,” she added. Throughout the entire interaction, the audio kept cutting out and echoing.

@youngandcorporate expressed his frustration in the caption, “Something apple will never tell you about airpods.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @youngandcorporate via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video has amassed 1.1 million views, and in the comments viewers made plenty of South Park jokes.

“Thought Randy marsh was talking and this was a South Park skit,” one viewer said.

“Bro accidentally called Trey Parker and Matt Stone,” a second joked.

“yall that’s not randy that’s mr garrison,” a third quipped.

Moreover, others noticed @youngandcorporate only played a part of the clip.

“I need the remainder of the call,” one user commented.

“There’s still a minute and a half of this phone call?” a second noted. @youngandcorporate has yet to post the second part, but gave a glimpse of the rest of the interaction: “It gets much much worse.”

This isn’t the first time Apple has fielded complaints about phone calls using AirPods. Customers have had issues with its “low volume, “poor audio sound,” and “poor location.” Apple recommended, “Open the Settings app and go to the Bluetooth section. Next to the AirPods entry on the list of devices, you should see an ‘i’ icon inside of a circle. Tap this, then select microphone, and set it to either left, right or automatic. Try switching it back and forth.”