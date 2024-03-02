‘I’m gonna get a lot of heat for this’: Inspector warns home buyers against trusting realtors after nasty discovery

A home inspector took to TikTok to issue a PSA to those in the market for a new house.

In a viral video that has racked up over 99,000 views, TikToker @lpernas1995 showed off the shoddy work done to conceal a home’s imperfections while urging buyers to do inspections before investing in a home.

” I’m gonna get a lot of heat for this, but I will die on this hill,” the inspector began in the clip.

Then, he issued a serious warning about realtors.

” Realtors are not your friends,” he warned. “They just wanna make the sale.”

As the inspector spoke to his audience, he showed off a cabinet under a bathroom sink in one of the homes he was inspecting. At first, the cabinet appeared to be completely made of wood.

Then, he peeled back a layer of contact paper that looked like wood from the cabinet’s bottom shelf. Underneath the paper, there appeared to be wet stains and mold.

“Please, for the love of God, get the house inspected before you buy it,” he said.

The clip received over 7,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

In the comments section, other viewers agreed with the inspector and also offered suggestions to future home buyers.

“And don’t use an inspector from the realtors list of recommended ones!” user Just_Me wrote. “That goes for appraisers also!”

“Absolutely and not the inspector the realtor recommended!!!!” user Lynniepoo added.

Others clapped back at the inspector’s dig at realtors.

“Every realtor I’ve used told me to get the house inspected,” user GraceBlue commented. “They in fact are my friends. One got me a new air conditioner.”

TikTokers often go viral for offering hot takes on real estate issues. One home buyer amassed millions of views after sharing a video about finding a pest infestation in a home that passed inspection. A realtor’s video about renters using fake pay stubs to dupe realtors into renting them properties also racked up a ton of views.

