Today’s top stories are about: a new online concept known as Dorito Theory , the surprising number of Americans who believe in the Joe Biden/Taylor Swift conspiracy theory, the internet’s response to Russian nukes in space , and the cast announcement for Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ movie .

⚡ Today’s top stories

The theory captures why we engage with products that leave their users unsatisfied.

It’s the hottest conspiracy of 2024.

That escalated fast.

Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are suiting up for the new film.

✏️ Take our weekly news quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answeringour question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a web_crawlr shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

WHICH CELEBRITY WAS ACCUSED OF BEING A DEMON AFTER ATTENDING THE SUPER BOWL?

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: The lemon tree woman

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍔 An advertisement for a burger has gone viral on X. The catch? The ad’s not actually selling anything.

💗 Biden tried to connect with the youth on TikTok on Valentine’s Day. It backfired.

🍰 A baker debunked a common misconception that red velvet cake is the same as chocolate cake.

🍟 A woman on TikTok discovered the true meaning of ‘turn halfway through cooking’ instruction on frozen french fries.

💳 A TikTok user was shocked to discover her credit score went down after paying off her debt.

🧇 A Waffle House worker shared how much she made in tips during a single shift. The number might surprise you.

💰 From the Daily Dot archive: How a cryptocurrency fortune crippled a deceased billionaire’s estate.

👋 Before you go

DevOps company Gitlab posts many of its Zoom meetings onto its Gitlab Unfiltered YouTube channel, including product marketing meetings, product team meetings, technical meetings, and company workshops.

But some of those videos have become a method by which people trick their families and co-workers into looking like they’re working.

“So GitLab posts their internal Zoom call recordings on YouTube, and some have HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of views…” posted @pronounced_kyle on X on Tuesday.