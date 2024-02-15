‘Dang they need to keep me on Mondays’: Waffle House server reveals how much she makes in tips

Servers often use TikTok to showcase how much they make in tips. A Hooters server made $553 after a 16-hour shift, and a Texas Roadhouse server only earned $60 during a 6-hour shift amid a blizzard. A Waffle House server shared how much she received in tips after working a six-hour shift on a Monday morning.

One would think Waffle House is less busy on weekdays, as it’s often seen as a late-night weekend spot. TikTok user Lilly (@sillylellers), who shares content related to her job as a server at Waffle House and has previously gone viral for counting her earnings for a Saturday 7am-2pm shift, is here to dispel that notion.

Lilly said she made $619 (per Toast, that’s “all revenue generated by food sales, beverage sales, merchandise, online orders, phone orders, gift cards, consumer packaged goods”) during a 8am-2pm shift at Waffle House.

Lilly proceeded to count up all the money she earned in tips. She raked in $167 in tips, which averages out to roughly $27 per hour. “$167? On a Monday?” she questioned, pleasantly surprised. “Dang, they need to keep me on Mondays.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lilly via TikTok comment and direct message. Her video accumulated over 3,6000 views, and viewers were stunned at how much she made in tips on a Monday.

“Dang girl that’s awesome!!! such good money for a monday,” one praised.

“Dang. Way to go Lilly,” a second applauded.

Before wrapping up the video, the server announced she was working on Valentine’s Day, from 4pm-9pm, and unveiled a black apron embellished with red rose patterns she planned to wear. Her 5,000 followers are sure to be gifted with Valentine’s Day content from the creator.