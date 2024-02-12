We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: Trump’s request that his supporters forgive Bud Light for their woke transgressions, a worker who sent a message to her manager after she noticed him spying on her via security cameras, an Apple Vision Pro user who was hit by a startling pop-up , and a baker who found out a cake she made was for Taylor Swift .

After that, check out Mikael’s ‘One Dumb Conspiracy’ column.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

“I don’t care how much they donate to your campaign,” one user wrote on X.

➤ READ MORE

The post resonated with several viewers , many of whom discussed the dilemma of wanting to be paid, but not working for their paycheck.

➤ READ MORE

The video had redditors calling the moment a “Black Mirror-like experience.”

➤ READ MORE

“I still think about this every day,” she said on TikTok.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Conspiracy theorists think Microsoft will remotely disable their computers to stop misinformation

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚘 A user’s video on TikTok has gone viral after she claimed that a stranger tried to stop her from parking in an accessible spot just because her disability was not immediately apparent.

🍗 A customer on TikTok sparked a conversation about ordering kids’ mealsas an adult after sharing with viewers that she felt judged over a recent order.

🍅 Rao’s pasta sauce stans are not playing around. The Campbell’s Soup Company’s pending acquisition of the Rao’s brand has customers skeptical of the product’s quality although the deal has not yet closed. Customers are taking to TikTok to play sauce detective .

⭐ There has been a bevy of Walmart customers who’ve hopped onto social media to share their disdain for the retailer’s star-rating system at its self-checkout kiosks.

💰 It’s no surprise that since the post-pandemic popularization of thrift shopping, donation-based stores like Goodwill, have raised their prices tremendously .

💼 A TikToker’s dilemma with finding a job—despite having multiple degrees and speaking three languages—is shedding light on the difficulty of finding a job in the current economic landscape .

🚙 People are warning against giving two-weeks’ notice after a transportation driver says his workplace disabled his work vehicle while he was 300 miles away from his home in Ohio.

🤖 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators— and AI is making it worse .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

WILL YOU BE TRYING OUT VIRTUAL REALITY HEADSETS ANY TIME SOON?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

For TikToker Darra (@deardarlingdesignstudio), the honeymoon stage of her brand new 2024 Kia Soul was cut short.

In a video that has received over 160,000 views, the mother took her viewers on a journey. Thinking she had simply left her lights on, Darra said she went to check on her car, only to realize it had been broken into .

Darra said that as she made a police report, she learned that these incidents are far from uncommon. She said the police told her that not only are similar cars getting broken into, but these offenses are allegedly being committed by teenagers.

Darra said the police told her that these teenagers, between the ages of 13 and 16, are breaking into different automobiles with the mindset that they lack any real consequences as they are under the state’s legal age of jurisdiction. “They [the cops] said over 10,000 cars were stolen in Baltimore last year, and that it is mostly kids doing it,” Darra said. Several news reports of cars like Kias and Hyundais getting broken into or stolen seem to back this up.

🎶 Now Playing: “Kiss of Life” by Sade 🎶